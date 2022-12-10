Claudio Castagnoli Defeats Chris Jericho to Become New ROH World Champ

As "dishonorable" as ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was trying to make things for his challenger, Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli (including a little help from his "appreciation society"), it wasn't enough to stop Castagnoli. After a brutally intense back-and-forth match, Jericho would pay the price for a missed Judas Effect. In response, Castagnoli took Jericho for a swing, and when they were done? Well, folks in attendance at ROH Final Battle and watching at home witnessed the crowing of a new world champion.

Here's a look at Jericho & Castagnoli's respective entrances before the match started, followed by Jericho making it pretty clear that the "Code of Honor" would not be in play:

Now here's a look at two highlights (or more like one highlight and one lowlight) from the match:

A time to celebrate!

ROH Final Battle also saw Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta in a Pure Wrestling Rules match for the ROH Pure Championship; Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena for ROH Women's World Championship; Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson for the ROH World Television Championship; Shane Taylor and JD Griffey vs. Swerve In Our Glory in a tag-team match; Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. The Embassy in a six-man tag team match for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship; and FTR vs. The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.