Clone High, Bendis/Mack Cover, Velma & More: HBO Max Animation Order

HBO Max isn't holding back on boosting up its adult animation arsenal, one that already includes upcoming animated series Harley Quinn, The Prince, Santa Inc., 10 Year Old Tom, and The Boondocks. On Wednesday, the WarnerMedia streaming service announced three new series that includes a two-season order for Clone High, a modern refresh of the hit series from Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence that was set at a high school for clones of historical figures: a ten-episode series order for Warner Bros. Animation's Velma, a new comedic origin story starring the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang, Velma Dinkley, voiced by executive producer Mindy Kaling; Fired on Mars, an existential workplace comedy set five minutes in the future, voiced by Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live); plus a two-season pick-up for JG Quintel's adult-animated comedy Close Enough, from Cartoon Network Studios (with the second season premiering Thursday, February 25). In addition, HBO Max announced that here are a number of other animated originals in development- including an adaptation of Brian Michael Bendis and David Mack's DC Comics series Cover.

Here's a look at what's ahead, starting with HBO Max Original Series:

"Clone High": – A modern refresh of the Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence hit series set at a high school for clones of historical figures. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller return as executive producers and writers. Bill Lawrence is also returning as executive producer with Erica Rivinoja, (South Park, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) who wrote on the original "Clone High" returning as showrunner. Clone High is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.

"Velma": Velma is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America's most beloved mystery solvers, executive producer Mindy Kaling will voice the titular character. Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein, and Sam Register also serve as executive producers. Velma is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

"Fired on Mars": From creators Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey, Fired on Mars is an existential workplace comedy set on the Martian campus of a modern tech company. Pete Davidson voices a character and executive produces with Carson Mell (Silicon Valley) and Dave Sirus.

And now a look a renewed HBO Max Original Series:

"Close Enough": From Emmy winning creator JG Quintel (Regular Show) comes season two of Close Enough, the animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their divorced best friends all living together on the east-side of Los Angeles. Season two has Josh, Emily and the gang continuing to navigate adulthood while contending with haunted couches, bulbous horses, time-traveling whiskeys, and a literal houseguest from hell — all in their very own apartment. Cast includes JG Quintel (Josh), Gabrielle Walsh (Emily), Jason Mantzoukas (Alex), Kimiko Glenn (Bridgette), Jessica DiCicco (Candice), Danielle Brooks (Pearle), James Adomian (Randy). Season 2 guest stars include Rachel Bloom, Heidi Gardner, Keith David, Cheri Oteri, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kate Micucci, David Koechner, Vanessa Marshall, Wendie Malick, Kate Berlant, and Michaela Watkins.

And now let's take a look at the HBO Max Original Series in development:

"Hello Paul": From creator and musician Sean Solomon, Hello Paul is about a neurotic millennial cat whose intense job and freeloading mouse roommate stress him out.

"Obi": Obi is about a 30-year-old man-child chasing his dream to become an artist while navigating adulthood with his friends. Produced by Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society, Michael Schreiber for Studio71, and David Devries, Obi is an adaptation of Obi Arisukwu's popular Instagram comic strip. This project is co-created by Obi Arisukwu and Arthur Harris (The Last OG).

"Uncanny Valley": Executive producer Ed Helms with creators/executive producers Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer tell the story of three awkward domestic helper robots who kill their human owners and try to assume their identities. Uncanny Valley is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Helms and Mike Falbo's Pacific Electric Picture Company. Andrew Guest is also an executive producer and writer.

"Cover": Brian Michael Bendis and David Mack are adapting their acclaimed DC comic book series Cover, an animated espionage thriller and a conspiratorial love letter to the comic book industry that was nominated for multiple Eisner Awards. Bendis will write the series and Mack has signed on to direct. Cover is produced by Rooster Teeth Studios.