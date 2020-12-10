CM Punk Humbly Takes Credit for Success of Daniel Bryan, The Shield

Former WWE star CM Punk was a guest on Renee Paquette's new podcast, Oral Sessions (not about 🍆), and there was one thing he wanted to make clear: he's not taking credit for anyone's success. Punk made this point right in the midst of taking credit for the success of half of WWE's current roster (and some of AEW's as well).

"Yeah, the more they change, the more they stay the same for ego purposes," said Punk when asked if he achieved his goal of changing the wrestling business. "Because while I do have one that's not as big as people like to imagine it is, I don't take credit for anything that happened. I do think there's probably a lot of people that wouldn't currently have jobs if it wasn't for me. But I'm that's a more along the lines of like, if I ever helped you get a job, I was happy to do that. And I always did stuff for the right reasons. And if I'm no longer friends with certain people that I helped get there, like I'm not like, oh, I wish I never helped you. I'm just like, whatever."

Punk continued, insisting that he doesn't take credit for a single bit of the success of some of today's WWE superstars. "Like, I know what the truth is, they know what the truth is. For like the Kevin Steens and like the Sami Zayns, like, I don't take credit for any of their success. I don't take credit for Daniel Bryan getting the main event of WrestleMania," said Punk before immediately taking credit for it. "But the truth is, a lot of that shit probably wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for me or at least for the vacuum that I created when I left."

After Paquette tickled his ego by giving him credit for her husband, Jon Moxley's, career, Punk went on: "Yeah, the whole shield thing was I needed guys to work. That was it. Super selfish, honestly.

Punk continued, talking about a plan pitched to him by head writer Eric Pankowski, which Punk, of course, made way better and jumpstarted the careers of Moxley, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns at the same time.

"One of his ideas was, we want to have some guys with you, some bad guys to protect you," he explained. "You know, you'll be chicken shit heel. And I was like, great. And he said Daniel Bryan and Big Show. And I was just like, why don't we use guys that nobody's seen before instead of all these guys that I've already had this on-screen history that for better or for worse, have been beat by everybody, probably me included, at that point. So, like, why don't we get some new blood in there?"

"And I went right to Vince and Triple H, and I was like, we gotta use some young guys," said Punk, the voice of an entire generation of WWE wrestlers who would never have gotten their shot without him. "And there's guys that are ready. And nobody else was watching FCW and saying, hey, we need these guys up."

Literally nobody else. He continued: "These guys are ready. They're not getting any better down there. They're at the point where they need to be on the road, at least like let's get them up, let's get them up. They obviously, for whatever reason, didn't want Chris Hero is a part of it. And they are high on Roman Reigns. So they came back with that, and I was like, yeah, great, let's do it. Because we needed new blood."

Have you ever heard a more humble guy than CM Punk?