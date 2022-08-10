CM Punk Returns at Quake by the Lake After Moxley Beats Jericho

AEW World Champion CM Punk returned on Dynamite this week after Interim champ Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho in the main event of Quake by the Lake. The show ended just as it began: soaked in blood, as Moxley defended his belt against Jericho in a matchup where Jericho was presented as "Lionheart" Chris Jericho, the Last Survivor of the Hart Dungeon. Jericho, the inaugural AEW Champion, lost his belt during that run to Jon Moxley, so the pair have a lot of history in AEW.

Moxley once again came out on top, but after the match, the Jericho Appreciation Society brawled with the outnumbered Blackpool Combat Club… until Punk made his surprise return, clearing the ring of bad guys and coming face to face with Moxley. Moxley responded by looking him up and down, giving him the finer, and walking away to celebrate with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. But Moxley and Punk will have to collide to unify the AEW Championship… and it seems likely that will happen at All Out next month.

Watch highlights from Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho at Quake by the Lake, and CM Punk's return, below:

"Lionheart" Chris Jericho, the Last Survivor of the Hart Dungeon, makes his way to the ring for his shot at the #AEW Interim World Championship! Watch #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/WxGPQ0dGf8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Moxley dives into Jericho and lays right hands into the head of Jericho! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/tRbimAh7tF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Look who's BACK: #AEW WORLD CHAMPION CM Punk is HERE at the Target Center in Minneapolis, and the two Champions face off! What a night of action it's been at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/viwlVbuKDV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

