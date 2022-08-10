CM Punk Returns at Quake by the Lake After Moxley Beats Jericho
AEW World Champion CM Punk returned on Dynamite this week after Interim champ Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho in the main event of Quake by the Lake. The show ended just as it began: soaked in blood, as Moxley defended his belt against Jericho in a matchup where Jericho was presented as "Lionheart" Chris Jericho, the Last Survivor of the Hart Dungeon. Jericho, the inaugural AEW Champion, lost his belt during that run to Jon Moxley, so the pair have a lot of history in AEW.
Moxley once again came out on top, but after the match, the Jericho Appreciation Society brawled with the outnumbered Blackpool Combat Club… until Punk made his surprise return, clearing the ring of bad guys and coming face to face with Moxley. Moxley responded by looking him up and down, giving him the finer, and walking away to celebrate with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. But Moxley and Punk will have to collide to unify the AEW Championship… and it seems likely that will happen at All Out next month.
Watch highlights from Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho at Quake by the Lake, and CM Punk's return, below: