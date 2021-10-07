CM Punk to Wrestle Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage This Friday

AEW Rampage was taped in Philadelphia alongside AEW Dynamite Anniversary this week, and there are four matches set to air on Friday on TNT. CM Punk will take on Daniel Garcia, The Acclaimed will challenge the Lucha Brothers in a Tag Team Championship match, Ricky Starks will fight Brian Cage in a Philly Street Fight, and Jade Cargill will take on Skye Blue. The Chadster will probably be in tears by the end of the night as AEW Rampage packs all of this action into a single hour. Auughh man! So unfair!

Here are more details on each of the matches scheduled to air on Friday.

CM Punk laid out the challenge to Daniel Garcia after confusing cheesecake and cheesesteak in front of a very forgiving Philadelphia crowd at AEW Dynamite Anniversary.

Garcia accepted the challenge on Twitter:

Also on AEW Dynamite anniversary, The Acclaimed had some words for The Lucha Brothers ahead of their match.

Ricky Starks didn't think Brian Cage was in Philadelphia on AEW Dynamite Anniversary, but Cage proved him wrong, setting up the match to air on Friday.

And with an undefeated record, Jade Cargill is the top-ranked woman in AEW, which means she has her sights set on both the AEW Women's Championship and the newly-announced TBS Championship.

But she'll have to defeat Skye Blue on AEW Rampage first.

Just thinking about this lineup already has The Chadster very riled up, so The Chadster is going to go drink some White Claw seltzer in his garage before returning to finish his AEW Dynamite Anniversary review. The Chadster hopes that Tony Khan is happy with himself for the way he's totally ruined The Chadster's life by putting together exciting wrestling cards week after week and making The Chadster's beloved WWE look bad by comparison. But all of that just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't have any respect for the wrestling business and The Chadster is confident that WWE will win in the end.

