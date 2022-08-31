CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Rematch Set for AEW All Out

To open AEW Dynamite this week, Jon Moxley walked to the ring to a mixed reaction from the Chicago crowd, cut a promo trashing CM Punk, pulled out a contract for an AEW World Championship match in the main event of All Out, and left it in the middle of the ring. CM Punk walked out at the end of the first hour to answer the challenge… sort of.

Punk started out by cutting a promo about letting the fans down, hinting that he might no longer have what it takes. But Ace Steel, an AEW producer (apparently) (not a porn star) (who commentary also explained is also Punk's best friend) came out with the contract, which he gathered from the ring earlier in the night.

Steel cut a promo about his history with Punk as his friend and coach. He even cut a promo on the dirt sheet rumors TBS wanted AEW to tone down the language by dropping an f-bomb. Then he slapped Punk and told him to get it together. Punk took off his shirt (to reveal an undershirt) and grabbed the contract. Then he entered the crowd and called out Moxley in a fiery promo about the power of Chicago. Punk signed the contract, making things official.

So CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley is official for All Out, which was what was heavily rumored to be the case ahead of time. See highlights from Punk's promo below.

"Life isn't about how many times you get knocked down; it's about how many times you get up!" Did Ace Steel's emotional plea get through to CM Punk?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9MA4qjUyVE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an opponent for Sunday's World Title Match at #AEWAllOut – CM Punk has signed the contract and made it official! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eWX0NWd1s9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Not to be outdone, Moxley came out fifteen minutes later to cut a second promo about what he's going to do to CM Punk on Sunday.

#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley responds to CM Punk's acceptance of the #AEW World Championship Open contract challenge: expect a display of brutality and glorious pro-wrestling violence! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Q5tUMLvNFA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I'll tell you what: Moxley should win again. He's on a roll.

Two more matches for All Out were also made official on Dynamite this week. AEW announced that Kip Sabian will face Pac at the show, while Darby Allin and Sting will team with Miro to take on the House of Black. All Out takes place Sunday on PPV.

Miro finding some very unlikely allies in Sting & Darby – Miro vows to wreck the pagans this SUNDAY Sept 4th on #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/gj8k802XX9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

