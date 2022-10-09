Cobra Kai: Griffin Santopietro on Embracing Spotlight, Family Dynamics

Griffin Santopietro has come a long way in the Netflix series Cobra Kai playing Anthony LaRusso, the youngest of protagonist Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Like his mother Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) and unlike his sister Samantha (Mary Mouser), Anthony never bought into martial arts the way his father embraced it, training a new generation of youths in the Netflix series. Anthony preferred to take shortcuts rather than put in the hard work, much to Daniel's dismay, but as he entered high school, his behavior finally caught up to him as his victim Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) would turn the tables to become his bully after joining Cobra Kai. Santopietro spoke to Bleeding Cool about Anthony's growth in seasons four and five and how he's approached his enhanced role on the series.

Bleeding Cool: How's the reception been for the current season of Cobra Kai?

Santopietro: It's been pretty amazing. I got to see a lot of really great reception for the first time with season four, seeing how people react to Anthony's change. Also, to see so much more fan reception every year, it gets bigger and bigger.

You're one of the last younger main cast members whose character has embraced martial arts culture since the series started. Have you embraced it personally from the get-go, or was it something that you got into over time even when it didn't require you to get personally involved?

I always wanted to do it. After season four, when I got beat up in the locker room, was when I kind of got the message that I'm going to start being part of this martial arts world. The summer after season four, I started boxing, which is something I have continued to this day and something I really enjoy. That helped me familiarize myself entering season five. With the finale, we were moving fast, we didn't have time to teach me everything.

As far as the chemistry with Ralph, Mary, and Courtney [Henggeler], can you break down the dynamic you guys had on set and how it evolved over the series?

We were all grown to be this family. I remember season one when they were the first people I ever worked with. The first thing I did was taking like pretend family photos with them in the country club. To grow up with them and have them be a super formative part of my experience from 11 to 16…I was pretty lucky to have that, and I'm really glad I can keep that relationship with them.

How much are you like Anthony in real life?

We're both pretty nerdy. I'm a big videogame and Dungeons & Dragons guy, so we share that aspect. I like to think we're both compassionate. He seems to care about people and doesn't want to hurt anyone. We're kind of at different points in our life. He's just starting high school, and I'm close to ending. At the beginning of high school, I probably cared too much about what other people thought of me versus what I thought of myself. In those aspects, we have a lot of similarities.

Anthony is unique in his position compared to everyone else who has a bully. He's dealing with his bullying behavior brought on by peer pressure. Since then, the tables have turned with Kenny becoming Anthony's bully. How have people responded? Has anyone told you their personal stories of being in similar situations?

The idea of being in middle school and wanting to impress the people you hang out with is something that everybody can relate to and not always something that ends as terribly as it did for Anthony. I have talked to mostly people in my personal life. I haven't gotten the chance to talk to enough fans about it, but everyone can relate to that idea of wanting to fit in rather than be who you are, Not wanting to stand out, do what everyone else is doing so that you can fly under the radar.

Season five of Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix.