Cobra Kai: Martin Kove's Karate Kid Reason for Poirier-McGregor Result

If there's anyone who would have something to say on much-anticipated fights, you'd think it would be actor Martin Kove, who took the opportunity to chime in on what some might feel is the anti-climactic result of the UFC 264 fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Kove, who played John Kreese since the 1984 film The Karate Kid, made his return to the iconic role on the sequel series reboot Cobra Kai on Netflix. The one-time sensei of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) made a tongue-in-cheek reference to the very tactic he pushed to his prized student in the John G. Avildsen film.

Cobra Kai's Martin Kove on Poirier-McGregor UFC Fight

Kove tweeted, "Swept his own leg…?" Poirier won his second fight against McGregor on July 10. Following a Poirier combination that landed, McGregor went to plant his left foot and his leg buckled, sending him to the mat. The match was called in favor of Poirier at 5:00 of the first round for a TKO (doctor's stoppage). The replay showed McGregor's lower leg bent gruesomely as his foot hit the canvas. In the following press conference, UFC president Dana White said McGregor suffered an injury to his lower tibia and will have surgery the following day.

The iconic scene in The Karate Kid Kove references the All Valley Karate Tournament final where a leg sweep from Johnny left Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) favoring his leg. Shifting his tactics, the Miyagi-Do student planted one of his feet on the ground while lifting the other in the air while lifting his arms up in a crane stance. As Johnny approached him, Daniel unleashed a surprise kick knocking Johnny off his feet in the deciding point making Daniel the winner. Season four of Cobra Kai premieres on Netflix in 2021.

And for those who need a little reminder…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Crane Kick – The Karate Kid (8/8) Movie CLIP (1984) HD (https://youtu.be/WCenGKkj3YQ)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.