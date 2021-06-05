Cobra Kai: Paul Walter Hauser on Stingray's Status, Missing Season 3

As fun and exciting things were for season three of the Netflix series Cobra Kai, there were some notable omissions like Aisha, played by Nichole Brown, and Stingray, played by Paul Walter Hauser. When the characters were last physically seen in season two, they were still firmly in Cobra Kai as John Kreese (Martin Kove) officially took over following the climactic school-wide brawl. Both were written off to explain their disappearance. Hauser spoke to Insider while promoting his latest film Cruella and discusses whether he thinks Stingray will make his return and how a scheduling conflict impacted his availability for season three.

"I love [Cobra Kai]," Hauser said. "I was on it in the YouTube days and then once it went to Netflix everyone realized how great it is, so I hope they bring me back. I think they will eventually, but it's such a large ensemble." When filming for Disney came up, it created problems that never went beyond discussions. "There were conversations of how to put in Stingray, but I think it came down to the wire because they were prepping it at the same time I was heading out to shoot Cruella, so it just wouldn't have worked out timing-wise. But maybe going forward there will be time to slip me back in there."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai School Fight Scene | SHOT BY SHOT | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AinnpKoBcSA)

Obviously given the events of the school brawl, his direct involvement, and affiliation with one of the two warring dojos, it was probably safe to say Stingray was probably fired. "I'm sure he's looking for a job," Hauser speculates. "He's in a bathrobe eating a danish and sitting in a family member's living room looking for jobs on the internet." Will Stingray and Aisha return to the series? Will they return to Kreese or join Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang? The fourth season of Cobra Kai premieres in late 2021. Cruella is in theaters and on Disney+.

