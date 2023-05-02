Cobra Kai Season 6 Writers' Room Closed; WGA Strike Support Post Cobra Kai creator Jon Hurwitz shared how the WGA strike is impacting the Netflix series' final season and showed support for industry writers.

As Hollywood grinds to a halt due to the current WGA strike from industry writers, productions ground to a halt as negotiations are ongoing with studios. Among those affected is Netflix's Cobra Kai which was about to film its sixth and final season. Creator Jon Hurwitz quote tweeted himself with a picture of the writing staff in a show of solidarity. "We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard. Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers' room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and support to the negotiating committee. You got this. #WGA #WGAStrong #writersstrike"

Season five wrapped with Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) plans exposed, including his bribing the All-Valley Karate Tournament judge to taint Tori's (Peyton List) victory against her rival in Miyagi-Do's Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) in the deciding final match. Also flipping on Silver was Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser) flipping his testimony on his assault and subsequent payoff to frame original Cobra Kai co-founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) to take the fall. The conspiracy was unraveled thanks to the combined efforts of dojos Miyagi-Do, Eagle Fang with senseis Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), their students, along with allies Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) and former Silver student Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan).

What probably made an ideal series finale also saw Silver's students walk out on Cobra Kai, including his prized student, Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young). Meanwhile, Kreese fakes his own death and escapes prison, presumably to enact revenge on everyone. Hurwitz, along with co-creators Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, recruited most of the major surviving The Karate Kid franchise film cast into appearances, with the biggest exception to date being The Next Karate Kid (1994) star Hilary Swank who played Miyagi student Julie Pierce. The actress admitted that no one had contacted her about an appearance yet.