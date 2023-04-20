Cobra Kai's Miguel Diaz Becomes a Power Ranger with New Collab The Morphin’ Grid is awaiting collectors as Hasbro reveals some brand new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures are on the way

Not only has Miguel Diaz of Cobra Kai become the Blue Beetle in the world of DC Comics, but he is also now a Power Ranger. That is right, Hasbro is back with more Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin X Cobra Kai collaboration figures. This time, Miguel Diaz has acquired a Power Coin and has become the Morphed Red Eagle Ranger. This ranger takes on elements of the Ninja Power Rangers and will have the Eagle Fang Karate logo on his back. Miguel will come with a masked and unmasked head as well as a separate scarf and fire fist effect. Two worlds collide like never before, and Cobra Kai and Power Rangers fans will not want to miss out on them. Power Rangers X Cobra Kai Miguel Diaz Morphed Red Eagle Ranger is priced at $27.99 and set for a July 2023 release. He is set as a Target Exclusive as well as Partner Exclusive with Hasbro Pulse, found right here!

Power Rangers X Cobra Kai Miguel Diaz Red Eagle Ranger

Includes: Figure, alternate head, alternate hands, scarf accessory, blast effect piece