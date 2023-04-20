Cobra Kai's Miguel Diaz Becomes a Power Ranger with New Collab
The Morphin’ Grid is awaiting collectors as Hasbro reveals some brand new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures are on the way
Not only has Miguel Diaz of Cobra Kai become the Blue Beetle in the world of DC Comics, but he is also now a Power Ranger. That is right, Hasbro is back with more Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin X Cobra Kai collaboration figures. This time, Miguel Diaz has acquired a Power Coin and has become the Morphed Red Eagle Ranger. This ranger takes on elements of the Ninja Power Rangers and will have the Eagle Fang Karate logo on his back. Miguel will come with a masked and unmasked head as well as a separate scarf and fire fist effect. Two worlds collide like never before, and Cobra Kai and Power Rangers fans will not want to miss out on them. Power Rangers X Cobra Kai Miguel Diaz Morphed Red Eagle Ranger is priced at $27.99 and set for a July 2023 release. He is set as a Target Exclusive as well as Partner Exclusive with Hasbro Pulse, found right here!
Power Rangers X Cobra Kai Miguel Diaz Red Eagle Ranger
Includes: Figure, alternate head, alternate hands, scarf accessory, blast effect piece
- 6-INCH SCALE MIGHTY MORPHIN X COBRA KAI COLLAB ACTION FIGURE: This Lightning Collection figure has premium painted detail with an iconic mashup design inspired by the hit series Cobra Kai
- BITE LIKE AN EAGLE… IT'S MORPHIN TIME: This Morphed Miguel Diaz Red Eagle Ranger figure includes an alternate head, accessory scarf, alternate hands, and blast effect piece
- POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION ACTION FIGURE TOYS: 6-inch action figures and toys with lots of articulation for play and display
- ORIGINAL CHARACTER DESIGN INSPIRED BY STREAMING SHOW: World's collide when characters from Cobra Kai receive Mighty Morphin Power Coins
- PART OF THE POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.