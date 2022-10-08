Cobra Kai: Hilary Swank Still Waiting on Call for Julie Pierce Return

Hilary Swank is starting to feel left out when it comes to the Cobra Kai party. As the lone holdover from "The Karate Kid" films and Miyagi-verse, The Next Karate Kid star told Live with Kelly and Ryan about the lack of progress from the creators of the Netflix series as she's well-aware of the attention she's getting from fans.

"I'm not in 'Cobra Kai,' no one's asked me to be in 'Cobra Kai,'" Swank told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday's series. "A lot of people ask if I'm going to be on it, it's like, the No. 1 question I get." As far as anything from EPs Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, or even stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), "No one's called me!" she said, later adding, "but it's so funny, isn't it, that's the one thing I get asked the most and no one's called me?"

Why Cobra Kai Needs to Stop Ghosting Hilary Swank

"After today, that's going to change, Hilary Swank, I can promise you," Seacrest replied to the Alaska Daily star, who announced she's pregnant with twins. Aside from the late Pat Morita (Nariyoshi Miyagi), every other major The Karate Kid franchise star that includes Martin Kove (John Kreese), Elizabeth Shue (Ali Mills Schwarber), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen Toguchi), Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver), and Tamlyn Tomita (Kumiko). Season five's latest additions were Sean Kanan (Mike Barnes) and Robyn Lively (Jessica Andrews), both from The Karate Kid Part III (1989). The Next Karate Kid remains the only entry in the Miyagi-verse not to feature Macchio nor director John G Avildsen with Swank taking over as the new lead opposite Morita and Christopher Cain helming the film. The story has Miyagi taking on the troubled adolescent Julie Pierce, who's acting out from her trauma due to her parents' fatal car accident.