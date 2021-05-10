Cobra Kai Soundtrack Makes Mondo Music Release Of The Week

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the amazing series Cobra Kai! The soundtrack is coming spread across three 180 gram LPs, and also features awesome jacket artwork and colored discs. The best part though? The cassette tape mix that is included, the WAX OFF LP featuring four exclusive mixes of tracks from the set.

Cobra Kai Mondo Soundtrack Release Details

This week, we are extremely proud to present the premiere vinyl pressing of Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson's brilliant score to the Netflix phenomenon: Cobra Kai. This 3 disc vinyl set features music from the first 3 seasons of the hit series, curated by the composers into themed collections of music: Disc 1: COBRA KAI – a mix of music scoring the most badass dojo in the Valley, Disc 2: MIYAGI-DO – selections from the music scoring the Laruso family and its ties to the Miyagi legacy, and last but not least Disc 3: FINAL FIGHTS – the music from all three of the explosive season finale episodes. Plus – the Mondo Exclusive colorway comes with a bonus Cassette. All featuring stunning new artwork by Matt Ryan Tobin.

I love everything about this set. Boy howdy, I love me some Mondo box sets, and Cobra Kai has some of the most badass score work on television right now. This will retail for $50 and will be available to order on Wednesday morning, like all other Mondo releases. Hopefully, this one hangs around a bit, but with them, you never know.