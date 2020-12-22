Cobra Kai, Spotify Team Up to Soundtrack Your Next Training Montage

With only a few weeks left (even less if you believe the recent rumblings) until the third season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Cobra Kai begins kicking the living crap out of our streaming screens, Netflix and Spotify have teamed up for something special to get you psyched for the upcoming season, nostalgic for some fine quality "cheese rock." and psyched to start that workout you've been wanting to start (even if you do pull something your first time our and turn it into a one-and-done). As we all know, the third season finds Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) putting aside their differences to work together to take down Martin Kove's Kreese. But before they can do that, they have to confront some old ghosts from their pasts and find a way to rise through them. You know what that means, right? Montage scenes. And what do montage scenes need? A playlist.

That's right, the streaming services have teamed up for Cobra Kai: The Series Soundtrack (waiting for you here)- with tracks from artists ranging from AC/DC, Chicago, and REO Speedwagon to Bruno Mars, YUNGBLUD, and Bat Fangs. Here's a look at the promo video below that gives us all sorts of flashbacks to those old-school, Saturday afternoon album collections ads:

Seasons 1 & 2 of #CobraKai had some bangers, no doubt. We put them all in one place for ya so go ahead and rock out like nobody's watching.

If someone is watching, they best join you. https://t.co/pl2Jd26rol pic.twitter.com/cBrq238XNZ — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 22, 2020

EDITOR'S NOTE: Barring legal issues, this take on the original film's theme should definitely be in the mix:

In August, Hurwitz revealed that all of the film trilogy's characters are potentially in play (as it clearly appears in the brief season 3 scene above): "We love The Karate Kid trilogy and anyone who has seen Seasons 1 and 2 has seen us make references to all three of the original Karate Kid films. And we also say that it's our belief that anything that has happened in a movie Mr. Miyagi was in, which includes The Next Karate Kid, is part of the Miyagi-Verse and our series takes place in the Miyagi-Verse." Hurwitz continued, "Any character who has lived within this Miyagi-Verse has potential to show up at some point on Cobra Kai and I can say that the three of us, as writers, have literally discussed pretty much every person who has appeared in those films, from these large characters you're talking about, like the Terry Silvers of the world, to the most minor characters who had one or two lines."

COBRA KAI Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

That said, as fun as it is to bring these characters back for the fans it's important that the characters they use bring something meaningful to the series' overall narrative: "We view that as all characters who live in our universe and, at any moment in time, have the potential to show up as long as they're relevant to the present-day story that we're telling and don't feel like they're thrown in there for cameo purposes or for simply for nostalgia's sake," Hurwitz explained. "There needs to be a real, dramatic reason [in] present-day why any of these characters would be relevant to our story. I can say that, going forward, we should expect more characters from The Karate Kid films to return but I can't say who or when or pretty much anything beyond that."