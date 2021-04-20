Cobra Kai, The Witcher & You: Netflix Sets Series Returns for Q4 2021

Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos had some good news for fans of Cobra Kai, The Witcher, and You during the streaming service's investor video for its first-quarter financial results. While the latter two were impacted in the past by COVID-19-related delays, viewers can expect all three series to premiere news seasons during the fourth quarter of 2021- meaning the streamer will be ending the year with three of its biggest hitters hitting screens. "What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we'd hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and COVID delays and we think we'll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like 'The Witcher' and 'You' and 'Cobra Kai' as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we'd hoped like 'Red Notice' and 'Escape From Spiderhead,'" he said.

Speaking of Netflix's Cobra Kai… earlier this year, series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg discussed the prospects of The Karate Kid Part III "big bad" Terry Silver returning for the fourth season. "It was really fun for us in season 3 to bring back Terry Silver, but in a way that you've never seen before in those flashbacks," Hurwitz said. "We know how beloved the character Terry is and he is to us as well. We went so far as to introduce a character early on who has a ponytail, and you're all excited and you're like, "Oh my God, it's Terry Silver!" And then [we] kill that character, and then revealed soon after that the other guy was Terry Silver. He's a character that we have a lot of fun with."

That said, Hurwitz still isn't willing to confirm or deny who was on the other end of the phone call with Kreese. "At the end of the season, you saw Kreese make a phone call. You could guess who might've been on the other end of that call based off of the photo that he was looking at there," the co-creator teased. "But we can't really speak to how Terry Silver would respond to that call — or whoever was on the other end of the line would respond to that call. I think you'll have to see if that character returns in season 4."