Cobra Kai, Tribbles, Maher, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Oh, the heads that turn/Make my back burn/And those heads that turn/Make my back, make my back burn/The sparkle in your eyes/Keeps me alive/And the sparkle in your eyes/Keeps me alive, keeps me alive/The world/And the world turns around

The world and the world, yeah… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to The Cult for "She Sells Sanctuary" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes a look at why Bill Maher is never a good messenger when it comes to "cancel culture," Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds offering a funky teaser with tribble troubles, Netflix's Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealing two returning characters, Netflix's Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg teasing Hilary Swank's name & Season 5, AMC+ sharing a trailer for the Fear TWD limited prequel series Dead in the Water, looking back on the BBC's Doctor Who Series 5, and lots more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, that includes Disney+'s Moon Knight, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, and FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, April 10, 2022:

Not So Pretty: HBO Max Docuseries Takes On Beauty Industry

Confessions on the 7:45: Jessica Alba Developing Netflix Series

Shrinking: Christa Miller Joins Jason Segel, AppleTV+ Comedy Series

If There's Truly A "War on Jokes" Then Bill Maher Is A "War Profiteer"

Riverdale S06: Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Returns; American Psycho Ep

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Has Tribble Trouble & More in New Teaser

Squid Game: Hwang Dong-hyuk Reveals 2 Season 2 Returning Characters

Saturday Night Live: Jake Gyllenhaal's SNL Past; Camila Cabello Videos

The Rookie: ABC Posts Preview Images for Niecy Nash-Starring Pilot Eps

Cobra Kai EP Hayden Schlossberg Offers Hilary Swank/Season 5 Tease

Star Trek: Lower Decks Releases Season 3 Teaser & Key Art

Dead in the Water: AMC+ Releases Fear the Walking Dead Spinoff Trailer

Star Trek: Picard Star Brent Spiner Discusses Soong Reveal & More

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Scores Season 2 Renewal

Star Trek: Nicholas Meyer Is Still Interested in Khan Prequel Series

Doctor Who Series 5 Flashback: Steven Moffat's Triumphant First Season

Spock Name Game, Viktor's Key Art & Donkey Brains: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Here's a rundown of our reviews from the past 24-hours, including Disney+'s Moon Knight, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, and FOX's WWE SmackDown:

Moon Knight Episode 2: Time To Grapple With Exposition & Morality

Spy x Family: Madcap Spy Comedy-Thriller Focuses on Found Family

WWE SmackDown Recap: New Stars, New Names, Same Old Creative

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.