Confessions on the 7:45: Jessica Alba Developing Netflix Series

Jessica Alba will executive produce and star in the TV series adaptation of the Lisa Unger international bestseller Confessions on the 7:45 under development for Netflix. Charise Castro Smith, co-writer and co-director of Disney's Oscar-winning animated feature Encanto, is attached for the adaptation. She'll also serve as the showrunner and co-EP with 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg and Oly Obst.

Confessions on the 7:45 is a psychological thriller in which a working mom (Alba) meets a stranger on a train as she is commuting home who upends her life. As her life unravels and betrayals are revealed, she questions whether we can ever truly know the people closest to us. "I could not put this book down. The moment I read the line, 'If you want to keep a secret you must first hide it from yourself,' I was hooked," Alba told Deadline Hollywood. "This book is about trying to bury secrets and the shame we carry until the truth exposes us. I can't think of a more exciting person to partner with on this project. Charise is so ridiculously talented and truly gets every nuance under the skin of these characters and their web of lies."

This is the second project Alba's working with Netflix on as she also executive produces and stars in the upcoming action thriller Trigger Warning, which is directed by Mouly Surya and produced by Thunder Road. The star plays an active-duty Special Forces officer who takes ownership of her grandfather's property after his sudden death. She recently starred in L.A.'s Finest opposite Gabrielle Union (Cheaper by the Dozen) in the TV action-comedy spinoff of the Bad Boys films for Spectrum and Fox. Castro Smith was previously involved with the Netflix series as writer-producer on The Haunting of Hill House. She also worked on FOX's TV adaptation of The Exorcist and Starz! Sweetbitter.