Spock Name Game, Viktor's Key Art & Donkey Brains: BCTV Daily Dispatch

welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds playing a little "name game" with Spock & M'Benga, ABC's The Rookie previewing Niecy Nash's backdoor spinoff pilot, DC Comics' You Brought Me The Ocean catches HBO Max & Charlize Theron's eye, AEW head Tony Khan has some thoughts to share on social media bots, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy sets up Elliot Page's Viktor Hargreeves with his own key art, Jimmy Kimmel looks to The Dark Knight to deal with third-rate "Joker" Marjorie Taylor Greene, AMC's Better Call Saul co-creators Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould drop Breaking Bad hints, The Always Sunny Podcast starts diagnosing "donkey brains" & tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, that includes Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, April 9, 2022:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Spock & M'Benga Still Nameless For Now

The Flash S08E11 Images, Overview & Promo; S08E12 Overview Released

Better Call Saul: It's Not What Bob Odenkirk Says, It's How He Says It

The Always Sunny Podcast Gang Diagnose Some Donkey Brains: Preview

The Rookie Posts Preview for 2-Part Niecy Nash-Starring Backdoor Pilot

Star Wars: Ahsoka Taps Academy Award Winner Peter Ramsey to Direct

Legends of Tomorrow Writers Share #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow Schedule

You Brought Me The Ocean: HBO Max & Charlize Theron Eye Series Adapt

New NXT Tag Team Champs to Be Crowned Following Nash Carter Release

AMPAS Bans Oscar Winner Will Smith from Ceremony for 10 Years

Fear the Walking Dead: Colman Domingo Talks Role in Kim Dickens Return

Tony Khan Claims Trolls, Bot Army Behind Anti-AEW Online Sentiment

Dancing with the Stars Moving from ABC to Disney+ Beginning This Fall

The Umbrella Academy: Meet Viktor & Christopher: UA/SA Number Sevens

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Confirms Spock's Canon Full Name & More

Jimmy Kimmel Reports "Snociopath" Marjorie Taylor Greene to Batman

WWE SmackDown Preview 4/8: What Are Roman Reigns' Next Steps?

Better Call Saul: Vince Gilligan Drops Bryan Cranston/Aaron Paul Tease

The White Darkness: Tom Hiddleston & Apple TV+ Set New Limited Series

Night Sky: Amazon Previews Sissy Spacek & J.K. Simmons Sci-Fi Series

AEW Dynamite and Rampage Coming to NJPW World Streaming Service

Doctor Who: Redacted – Whittaker, BBC Sounds Team for Podcast Spinoff

Here's a rundown of our reviews from the past 24-hours, including Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard:

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Same Old Soong & Dance

