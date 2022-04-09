Dead in the Water: AMC+ Releases Fear the Walking Dead Spinoff Trailer

With Fear the Walking Dead for Season 7 Part 2 hitting AMC next week, the war between Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) & Morgan's (Lennie James) forces and Victor's (Colman Domingo) Tower fortress looks to be bloody & violent, forcing a number of familiar faces to choose sides. Meanwhile, Kim Dickens' Madison Clark returns but not exactly in the way we're sure she envisioned- a prisoner of some very shady & ominous third party that we may or may not have seen before. But how did we get to this post-nuclear fallout hellscape? That's the question that the six-part "Fear TWD" prequel limited series Dead in the Water looks to help answer, and now we have a look at what viewers can expect via an official trailer (with the streaming series hitting AMC+ on April 10).

Set aboard the infamous USS Pennsylvania, the six-part prequel spinoff takes viewers back to before the sixth season as the walker apocalypse was in its infancy. Nick Stahl returns to reprise his role as Riley, the submarine weapons officer who was Teddy's (John Glover) right-hand man and the one responsible for firing the warheads that dumped our heroes and big bands into the middle of two apocalypses. that turned Texas into ground zero of the nuclear-zombie apocalypse. To see how it all came to be, check out the following trailer for Dead in the Water: A Fear the Walking Dead Story:

"Dead in the Water: A 'Fear the Walking Dead' Story" rewinds to the eve of the apocalypse, where a conflicted officer and new father (Nick Stahl) fights for survival just as the apocalypse hits. Shipmates turn one-by-one with no explanation, and the USS Pennsylvania becomes a nuclear-fueled and walker-filled death trap with no way out.

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead for Season 7B, premiering on April 17th (and earlier on AMC+), followed by the official overview for Season 7 Part 2 as well as overviews for S07E09 "Follow Me" and S07E10 "Mourning Cloak":

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for PADRE, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9 "Follow Me": Alicia takes refuge in the home of a mysterious stranger. With her fevers growing worse and Arno pursuing her at every turn, Alicia is forced to confront the failings of her past and how she will face her future. Directed by Heather Cappiello and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 "Mourning Cloak": When Charlie shows up at the tower unexpectedly, Howard recruits a young Ranger in training to determine the reason for her visit. As they journey beyond the tower together, Charlie's true motives are revealed. Directed by Lennie James and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Calaya Michelle Stallworth.