Cody Rhodes Discusses Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches in AEW

AEW Revolution takes place this Sunday, and the show will be headlined by a first in AEW: a barbed wire exploding death match. During a conference call Wednesday ahead of the AEW Revolution PPV, Cody Rhodes discussed that show's main event, a barbed wire death match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship.

"Well, I think with a lot of things at AEW, death matches have a certain identity that's already been given to them," said Rhodes. "If you look back at, you know, FMW and exploding explosion matches that happened in the past, if you look at what Terry Funk has done and then even fast-forwarding to Matt Tremont today in this era, those are nice parallels. But anything that involves Kenny Omega is going to be unique in a sense, and it's going to have its own identity. And obviously, being under the AEW umbrella, I'm having to speak very vaguely about it because I've only seen the barbed wire that's starting to be wrapped. I don't have a clue how the explosions will work. I'm just as on the edge of my seat as everybody else is about it."

Cody Rhodes. AEW EVP? Or AEW fan?

"I think, to me, the most important thing is the title itself and that it remains in proper hands," Rhodes continued. "As people know who have followed the product from a creative standpoint, Jon Moxley, a little bit screwed out of his championship, well, a lot screwed out of this championship. And what a wonderful reign he did have. Kenny Omega returning to form and the cleaner kind of re-emerging on the scene, no pun intended, it creates a very combustible and dangerous environment. This match would be going on last even if it wasn't for the world title, because it's incredibly violent. Viewer discretion advised on a death match like this. But I'm just as curious as everybody else."

