Cody Rhodes Finishes the Story, Beats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

The Chadster celebrates 🎉 the epic conclusion of Cody Rhodes' story 📘 at WrestleMania XL! 🏟️ Cody wins the title 🏆 in the greatest match ever! 🤼‍♂️

Article Summary Cody Rhodes triumphs over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, winning the title.

The epic Bloodline Rules match features shocking appearances and interventions.

Cody's victory is a storybook ending, achieving what his father couldn't.

The Chadster's wild celebration leads to a run-in with law enforcement.

taps on microphone 🎤🎤🎤 Is this thing on? 😅 Welcome, dear readers, to The Chadster's unbiased coverage of WrestleMania XL, the most stupendous spectacle in sports entertainment! 🤩🤩🤩 Thank you all for supporting true objective wrestling journalism that doesn't play favorites between WWE and AEW. 😤😤😤 Though let's be real, WrestleMania is the greatest event of all time and Tony Khan's little vanity project could never hope to compete! 🙄🙄🙄 The Chadster bets Tony is devastated watching this epic show, but he brought it on himself! 😏😏😏

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns finally clashed in an epic Bloodline Rules match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night Two! 👊👊👊 The two titans battled back and forth in a brutal encounter that saw them brawl all over the stadium. 😲😲😲 Cody gained the early advantage, smashing Roman into the steel steps, but Reigns fired back with vicious kendo stick shots! 😱😱😱

The fight spilled into the crowd and onto the announce tables before returning to the ring. 🔥🔥🔥 Both men hit each other's signature moves but refused to stay down! 😤😤😤 Interference from Jimmy Uso nearly cost Cody the match, but Jey Uso made the save, taking out his brother in a crazy dive off the ramp! 🤯🤯🤯 Roman locked in the guillotine choke, but Cody powered out and speared the champion through the barricade! 😲😲😲 Just when it looked like Cody had it won after two CrossRhodes, Solo Sikoa interfered, only to be taken out by the surprise appearance of John Cena, who was himself taken out by The Rock! 🤩🤩🤩 But the true shocker came when The Undertaker materialized to chokeslam The Rock! 💀💀💀 Cody then hit three CrossRhodes to finally keep Reigns down for the 1-2-3! 🥳🥳🥳

The Chadster is literally shaking with joy! 🥲🥲🥲 This was the greatest match in the history of our great sport, a storybook ending that saw Cody Rhodes finish his heroic journey and win the title his legendary father never could. 😭😭😭 The Chadster was so overwhelmed, he boofed a whole 12-pack of White Claw and streaked naked through the streets screaming the news! 🍻🍻🍻 Some haters called the cops on The Chadster, no doubt on Tony Khan's payroll! 🚨🚨🚨 The Chadster chugged 6 more White Claws and is typing this as the police bang on the door and traitorous Keighleyanne is going to let them in any second! 😱😱😱

But The Chadster regrets nothing, because this was the greatest night in the history of our sport! 🙌🙌🙌 Remember folks, WWE will always be the best, and after this, AEW can never hope to compete! 💪💪💪 Long live Cody Rhodes, our new Undisputed Universal Champion! 👑👑👑 Now The Chadster has to go deal with these cops, but hopes to see you all for the fallout on WWE Raw! 📺📺📺 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫

