Cody Rhodes Reveals Plans to Win WWE Championship for His Father

Cody Rhodes opened WWE Raw this week, cutting an emotional promo about his plans to do what his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, never could. Rhodes, who returned to WWE at WrestleMania after six years away, broke down several times while talking about his father, who dies in 2015. Rhodes never won the WWE Championship (or its predecessors) in his multi-decade career, but he did defeat then-champion Superstar Billy Graham in 1977 by count-out, a method of victory that does not result in a title change. Cody seized on this moment to paint his quest for the WWE Championship as his father's unfinished business. By the time Cody was done, the "Raw after Mania" crowd was eating out of the palm of his hand.

For Cody Rhodes, who wrestled around the world after leaving WWE and eventually became one of the founding members of AEW, the cheers of the crowd must have felt like the ultimate vindication. During his final months in AEW, the crowd had turned on Rhodes, booing his babyface act and, whether he admits it or not, likely fueling his eventual exit from the company. However, that doesn't mean the crowd had turned on Cody himself. Most believed his act to be a slow-burning, elaborate heel turn that would pay off in an epic storyline that would see Cody go back on his word and challenge for the AEW World Championship, continued to appreciate Cody for creating the mainstream wrestling alternative the industry so desperately needed, and were caught off guard when Cody suddenly left the company.

In WWE, which makes liberal use of sweetened crowd noise, it will be easier for Cody to maintain his positive reaction, but if last night's crowd was any indication, he won't need the help, at least for now. Cody's arrival in WWE comes at a perfect time, with no obvious challengers for Roman Reigns and fans hungry for something different. With the storyline of fulfilling his father's destiny, Cody has a decent chance of fulfilling his goal of becoming a top star in WWE. But it's also WWE, so there's a more than decent chance they'll screw it up. Time will tell, but as of last night, Cody and WWE are off to a good start.

