Comedian Hannah Gadsby Unleashes on Dave Chappelle, Netflix Co-CEO

Update V: Emmy-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby made it painfully clear how they felt about the growing controversy surrounding comments made by comedian Dave Chappelle in his latest Netflix special The Closer and having their name referenced by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in an email to staff earlier this week defending the streamer's decision to keep the special streaming. Gadsby's two Netflix specials have earned five Emmy nominations, including a win for "Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special" for Nanette. From calling out Chappelle for his "emotionally stunted partial world view" to not appreciating Sarandos' name-dropping ("Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chappelle's fans like to unleash on me every time"), here's a look at Gadsby's post from earlier today.

"Hey Ted Sarandos! Just a quick note to let you know that I would prefer if you didn't drag my name into your mess. Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chappelle's fans like to unleash on me every time Dave gets 20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial world view. You didn't pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted. F**k you and your amoral algorithm cult… I do sh*ts with more back bone than you. That's just a joke! I definitely didn't cross a line because you just told the world there isn't one."

Original Report: Last week, we reported on how Dave Chappelle was facing backlash for comments he made during his recent Netflix stand-up special The Closer. Many on social media & within the LGBTQ+ community as well a number of LGBTQ+-supporting organizations (GLAAD, National Black Justice Coalition & others) are demanding that the streaming service pull the special over what they say were hate-filled comments meant to attack the trans community and others. But based on a memo reportedly from Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos that was sent to staff on Friday (and obtained by Variety), the special and Chappelle aren't going anywhere.

"Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We don't allow titles Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don't believe 'The Closer' crosses that line. I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries. Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited but our members enjoy it, and it's an important part of our content offering," Sarandos reportedly wrote, arguing the importance of artistic freedom in making the decision. "Externally, particularly in stand-up comedy, artistic freedom is obviously a very different standard of speech than we allow internally as the goals are different: entertaining people versus maintaining a respectful, productive workplace." Here's a look at the full text of the email reportedly sent:

I wanted to follow-up on the "The Closer" — Dave Chappelle's latest special — as several of you have reached out following QBR asking what to say to your teams. It never feels good when people are hurting, especially our colleagues, so I wanted to give you some additional context. You should also be aware that some talent may join third parties in asking us to remove the show in the coming days, which we are not going to do. Chapelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long standing deal with him. His last special "Sticks & Stones," also controversial, is our most watched., stickiest and most award winning stand-up special to date. As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom – even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful, like "Cuties," "365 Days," "13 Reasons Why" or "My Unorthodox Life." Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We don't allow titles Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don't believe The Closer crosses that line. I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries. Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited but our members enjoy it, and it's an important part of our content offering. In terms of our commitment to inclusion, we're working hard to ensure more people see their lives reflected on screen and that under-represented communities are not defined by the single story. So we're proud of titles like "Sex Education," "Young Royals," "Control Z" and "Disclosure." Externally, particularly in stand-up comedy, artistic freedom is obviously a very different standard of speech than we allow internally as the goals are different: entertaining people versus maintaining a respectful, productive workplace. Today's conversation on Entertain the World was timely. These are hard and uncomfortable issues. We all bring different values and perspectives so thank you for being part of the conversation as it's important we're clear about our operating principles.