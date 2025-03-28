Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: common side effects

Common Side Effects Season 2: Adult Swim Renews Bennett, Hely Series

Ahead of this weekend's season wrap-up, Adult Swim has renewed Joe Bennett and Steve Hely 's Common Side Effects for a second season.

With the finale of series co-creators Joe Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep) and Executive Producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels's (King of the Hill) Common Side Effects set to hit this weekend, viewers can rest assured that no matter what goes down… the story will go on! That's right, the animated comedic thriller will be back for a second season. "We are grateful for the enthusiastic response to 'Common Side Effects' and are thrilled to continue exploring this world with our amazing team and the fans who have embraced the show. The opportunity to push the boundaries of animation and storytelling on Adult Swim is like a wonderful mushroom dream. Our goal with the show is to transform planet Earth and restore the human spirit. For now, we will settle for a second season," Bennett and Hely shared.

The hit animated series spotlights Marshall (Dave King) and Frances (Emily Pendergast), two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world's greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won't be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them. "Joe and Steve did their job by crafting a boundary-pushing and genre-defining piece of television that re-frames what 'adult animation' is capable of," added Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. "And you all did your job by showing up on Adult Swim and Max to support the show and lighting up your socials to spread the word. So, see? We CAN have nice things."

Adult Swim's Common Side Effects stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Mike Judge, Martha Kelly, Dave King, and Emily Pendergast. The animated series is produced for Adult Swim by Bandera Entertainment and Green Street Pictures.

