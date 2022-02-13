Community: Chevy Chase Responds to Accusations: "I Don't Give a Crap"

While the Community faithful is keeping the flames of hope burning that Community creator Dan Harmon will be able to reunite Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Alison Brie (Annie), and Donald Glover (Troy) for a long-wanted feature film adventure, Chevy Chase (dearly-departed Pierce) is doing his part to make sure he never has to worry about booking a flight for the reunion film any time soon. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Chase responded to accusations about his on-set conduct while filming the NBC & Netflix series. And from the sounds of things, he's moved on and isn't thinking much about it.

"I guess you'd have to ask them. I don't give a crap!" Chase said with a laugh during the interview after being asked how he felt about the accusations his co-stars have made over the years. " I am who I am. And I like where— who I am. I don't care. And it's part of me that I don't care. And I've thought about that a lot. And I don't know what to tell you, man. I just don't care," Chase added. In one incident from 2012, Chase was engaged in a heated back-n-forth with Harmon over his character. The incident came down to his disagreement over lines being fed to him that he found offensive (Chase's Pierce is described as a bigot), which led to an outburst on Chase's part where he vented that he felt like he was going to be asked to use the N-word (except Chase used the word) at Troy and Shirley. And while the word was not used directly towards Glover or Brown, the cast was still reportedly upset by the exchange.

Last summer, McHale opened up about the Community experience was like when he checked in with Michael Rosenbaum's (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) Inside of You podcast. Specifically, what it was like working with Chase and the incidents with him on set. In the following clip, McHale explains that he believes Chase wasn't a fan of the hours needed to produce each episode that would result in "not great moods" and times when production schedules were shifted to attempt to accommodate. He also discusses Chase's departure under "quite crazy circumstances", that "it could be tough some days; other days, great", and the last time he called his ex-co-star: