Community Creator Dan Harmon Has Some Concerns About Peacock Movie

Community creator and movie co-writer Dan Harmon shared his personal and production fears about the upcoming Peacock project.

Okay, here's what we know about Peacock's upcoming Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-written, Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Jim Rash (Craig Pelton), and Donald Glover (Troy Barnes)-starring (we're still keeping our Yvette Nicole Brown candle burning) Community: The Movie. There's going to be one. And Harmon & Guest needed "to hole up for a few days and finish the script." Other than that, the combination of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the recently-wrapped WGA strike (shame on you, AMPTP), and the difficulty in getting schedules to line up has contributed to some uncertainty as to when filming could actually happen. And that's just one of the concerns that Harmon has, which he shared during a recent interview – here's a look at the highlights:

For Harmon, Filming the Cast Separately Was a Non-Starter No Matter How Difficult Scheduling: "Because the thing that's going to matter most to me as an audience member or to anybody who loved that show is seeing those people see each other. And they still love each other, and it's not going to feel the same if you're shooting them separately at different months in different locations."

Scheduling Conflicts Are a Big Concern of Harmon's: Before the WGA & SAG-AFRA strikes, "Donald [Glover] was stoked" to learn that the movie would be shot in Atlanta. Now? "By the time we can recoordinate, what are the odds that everyone's schedule is going to once again align?" Harmon explained, expressing his concern.

Harmon Wants to Do Right by the Fandom for Enduring "This Unadulterated Side Order of Me: "And that's the fandom that's been the most supportive of me, all told, and has endured the most for supporting me," Harmon revealed as his other fear regarding the reunion film. "Because I wasn't thinking about them when I was feuding with Chevy. Only later did I realize that I'd hurt these people who didn't want to think about me as some kind of odd, self-styled Kubrick. They cared about Greendale, this world that I created, and suddenly, they were getting this unadulterated side order of me, which was not fair to them."

Harmon continued, "I hate to say how terrified I am to do it wrong because there's a part of me that knows that that fear cannot possibly result in a good thing. And you're not going to get anywhere doing an impression of what you think you should do or what you think they want, but I really don't want to do it wrong, and it is truly terrifying. But then I'm holding on to the hope that being honest with myself about how scared I am is at least a way to break the cycle."

