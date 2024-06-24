Posted in: NBC, Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: community, dan harmon, donald glover, peacock

Community Movie Script, Donald Glover Not Delaying Start: Dan Harmon

Dan Harmon explained there isn't any one reason why Community: The Movie hasn't started filming - especially the script and Donald Glover.

Okay, just so there is absolutely no confusion? Peacock's upcoming Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned Community: The Movie is still happening. We're still going to see Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton) reuniting to fulfill the promise of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie. But if there's one constant in all of the past updates – whether from Harmon, Glover, McHale, or Brie – it's that it's going to take time to get everyone's schedules to match up and things like that. Speaking with Variety, Harmon shared that he's using the current downtime for a "final pass" on the script – and not to post videos on social media instead, as some have hit him up with online.

"When you see me making fart videos on the Internet, don't worry that it means I've given up making the movie," Harmon shared. "It's not how time or the industry work. If you see me doing it – something other than typing – it's not because I have stopped typing. It's because when I get on Instagram, I don't want to make videos about typing." Someone else who's been getting unwarranted grief as being the reason for the delay is Glover, with Harmon defending the star by making it clear that there isn't any one main reason why production hasn't gotten underway yet.

"I saw where Donald Glover said he's hearing from fans that they think he's the reason the movie's not happening sooner. I immediately wanted to get on my Instagram and say, 'Stop yelling at Donald! Do you want to scare this guy off?' He wants to do the movie; stop haranguing him! He's not the reason; no single human being could be the reason for delays," Harmon noted. "The frustrating thing is that our engine moves so slowly and so easily gets derailed and stuck. The timescale is so different for us than for the fans. The fans have 900 times more anxiety per minute to feel than than this machine that ultimately gives them their movie."

