Community Star Ken Jeong Offers #SixSeasonsAndAMovie Update (VIDEO)

Checking in with NBC's The Tonight Show, Community Ken Jeong offered an update on the movie part of the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie campaign.

The film's progress hinges on aligning the busy schedules of the original cast.

Jeong confirmed Yvette Nicole Brown's return, putting our minds at ease.

Dan Harmon reveals the strike provided clarity for the script's creative direction.

We know that Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest had been grinding away on a script, so where do things currently stand with Peacock's upcoming fulfillment of the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie dream? That was a topic that Ken Jeong (Ben Chang) addressed when he checked in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show. In the clip above (beginning at the 2:55 mark), Jeong has some fun at co-star & friend Joel McHale's (Jeff) expense before dropping a sweet "cautious optimism" dance. Once that settled down, Jeong explained that a lot of it had to do with getting his, McHale, Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), Jim Rash (Craig Pelton), and Donald Glover's (Troy) work schedules to align. But our two biggest takeaways? Jeong left us with the impression that the film was a topic he had discussed with McHale recently and – while we might be late to the game on this one – dropped Yvette Nicole Brown's (Shirley) name as returning for the film. If we missed earlier rumblings about this, then some seriously humble apologies because we thought it was still in the "question mark" stage officially.

Community: Dan Harmon Talks Movie

Speaking with The Associated Press back in November 2023, Harmon offered a very promising update on how the Community film script for the movie is looking now compared to where things stood ahead of the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes. "We had a draft of the script that was theoretically ready to go. I don't think creatively it was all the way there, which is why I was starting to panic about us being scheduled to start shooting, and then the strike happened," Harmon shared. And while there's not a whole lot of positives to be taken out of the strikes, Harmon revealed that the pause gave them a better sense of "clarity" on how to approach the story.

"I do think it was a huge blessing for this particular project because it shut everything down long enough for us to, when we got back to rewriting that script, which were almost through the process of now, we had such so much more clarity than if we had been taking that thing to the set and starting to shoot it," Harmon explained. "So, I'm really excited about it."

And for what Harmon was able to share about the script, fans have every reason to believe that the wait will be more than worth it. "We've come upon the right story in the right format of the movie, and it's going to be great. It's going to be something to be really proud of," Harmon shared. "And it's designed absolutely backward from the goal of letting everybody new and old fans just feel like things are complete unless they see the movie and want to reboot the series."

