Community: Yvette Nicole Brown's Perfect 3-Word Chevy Chase Response

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown had the perfect three-word (and one emoji) response to the shots that Chevy Chase took at the series.

Earlier today, we reported on what Chevy Chase has to share about his time starring in Dan Harmon's beloved comedy Community while speaking with Marc Maron for Maron's WTF with Marc Maron podcast. And let's just say that it was complimentary. "I honestly felt the show wasn't funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained… Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn't hard-hitting enough for me," was one of the stones thrown during the interview. Chase shared with Maron when asked about his time on the series, his frustrations, and why he and the show's producers parted ways. When it came to his character, Chase was fine with his role – but it appears he grew less interested in being part of an ensemble and what that entails. "I didn't mind the character. I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn't want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much." Well, leave it to the amazing Yvette Nicole Brown to give the entire matter the proper three-word-and-one-emoji response: "He seems nice. 😂."

Here's a look at Brown's response from earlier today – followed by a look back at some previous times the matter of Chase and Community were addressed – by Chase, Harmon, and Chase's co-star, Joel McHale:

And for anyone waiting on Brown to comment more specifically on Chase and the show? Don't hold your breath…

Never have. Probably never will. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Community/Chevy Chase – Previous Conversations

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning from February 2022, Chase responded to accusations about his on-set conduct while filming the NBC & Netflix series. And from the sounds of things, he's moved on and wasn't thinking much about it. "I guess you'd have to ask them. I don't give a crap!" Chase said with a laugh during the interview after being asked how he felt about the accusations his co-stars have made over the years. " I am who I am. And I like where— who I am. I don't care. And it's part of me that I don't care. And I've thought about that a lot. And I don't know what to tell you, man. I just don't care," Chase added.

During his New York Comic Con 2022 (NYCC 2022) panel in support of his FOX animated series Krapopolis (renewed for a second season earlier today), Harmon took some questions regarding the film follow-up. In this clip, Harmon addresses whether or not Chase would appear, joking (maybe?) that he's not sure "if it's legal for him to come back." As for other names that have been mentioned that folks are wondering about, Harmon added that those were topics he wasn't in the position to address. Also, while a writing team is in place, they are still considering directors. From there, Harmon sings Guest's praises and talks up his Community "street cred" (with clips from Variety):

During the previous year, McHale opened up about what the Community experience was like when he checked in with Michael Rosenbaum's (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) Inside of You podcast. Specifically, what it was like working with Chase and the incidents with him on set. In the following clip, McHale explains that he believes Chase wasn't a fan of the hours needed to produce each episode that would result in "not great moods" and times when production schedules were shifted to attempt to accommodate. He also discussed Chase's departure under "quite crazy circumstances," that "it could be tough some days; other days, great," and more:

