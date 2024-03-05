Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, preview

Creature Commandos: Alan Tudyk Has High Praise for Animated Series

During a recent panel, Alan Tudyk had high praise for DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's animated series Creature Commandos.

Sure, writer/director James Gunn's Superman is "The Big Thing" that fans are waiting for – but before The Man of Steel begins leaping tall film screens in a single bound, there's DC Studios Co-CEOs Gunn & Peter Safran's Creature Commandos. With the upcoming take on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's comic book series set to hit later this year – officially kicking open to door on the New DCU – SYFY's Resident Alien star Alan Tudyk (Dr. Phosphorus) isn't holding back when it comes to expressing his excitement over the project. "I am doing 'Creature Commandos,' which James Gunn wrote. And it's gonna be the first thing that DC does with him at the helm, and it's animated, and I am Doctor….Phosphorous, thank you. I wasn't about to say fluorescent! And he's so cool," Tudyk shared during a panel event at Megacon Orlando.

Tudyk continued by sharing his initial thoughts on the one-sheet describing the animated series. "I look at the one sheet, and it's like 'Frankenstein's in there. And some chick with her- like- she's got a fish head, she's got water on her head,' and I'm like where do all of these- Weasel- how do they fit together? This is…this looks bad, maybe? And then I'm like a guy who looks a lot like Ghost Rider, but it's not – it's Doctor Phosphorous, it's DC – a whole different thing, and it's the best thing I've read," he added. "It's so so good. It's what James [Gunn] does very well. Where he brings people together, like 'Guardians of the Galaxy.' Where you're like, 'How do a raccoon and a- what the hell? Who are all these people?' and then they're just the best group." Here's a look at the panel session – with the Creature Commandos discussion kicking in at around the 15:05 mark.

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis on James Gunn's DCU Approach

"James [Gunn] and I had a very nice conversation about 'Creature Commandos' and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects," DeMatteis shared in a tweet/x back in October 2023. But in a follow-up tweet/x, DeMatteis made sure to let everyone know that the DCU is in "great hands" with Gunn, adding, "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators." Here's a look at DeMatteis' tweets from back in October 2023:

James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects. https://t.co/hHHEXPsodA — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He's understands and respects the source material and the creators. — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, Steve Agee returning as John Economos, and Anya Chalotra taking on the role of Circe.

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

