Walt Disney Animation Studios Vancouver Future & Moana Musical Series

The creativity of Walt Disney's animation studios is headed to Vancouver, where many artists will be joining together to establish another cornerstone for work on upcoming projects such as a Moana musical series. The Moana series is set to premiere in 2024 on Disney+ with the help of an Oscar-nominated producer, Osnat Shurer, whose previous work includes the Moana film, Disney's Big Hero 6, and Raya and the Last Dragon. The Walt Disney Animation Studios in Vancouver will continue to be hiring and looking for talent to fill the ranks.

About the decision, Walt Disney Animation Studios' Chief Creative Officer, Jennifer Lee shared, "As we continue to grow our original slate of projects, there are more creative, artistic and technological opportunities than at any previous time. Disney Animation is creating more original storytelling for Disney+, expanding into series for the first time in our history with Iwájú, Tiana, Moana, Baymax, and Zootopia+"

While the Vancouver office will focus on long-form series and special projects for Disney+, the Burbank, CA studio will continue to expand and bring in more employees. The Burbank studio will continue to be a major hub for Disney's feature film projects and the shorter form such as the Baymax series mentioned above. The expansion will be large for Disney, hiring in both locations to gather enough animation and creative talent for those anticipated series additions to the Disney+ lineup. The head of the Vancouver studio will be animation veteran, Amir Nasrabadi, who said about the venture and new role: "I am so honored and excited to be joining the Disney family again. I can't wait to dive in and collaborate with the talented teams at Disney Animation on a new slate of projects for Disney+ starting with Moana. I continue to be amazed at the high level of artistry and technical advancements coming out of the animation industry here in Vancouver and I am so proud to be a part of this community. This is really a dream come true for me."

