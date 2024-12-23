Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu

Creature Commandos: BobbyPills, Studio I AM Offer Gunn Happy Holidays

James Gunn (Creature Commandos) shared the animated holiday greetings he received from animation studios BobbyPills and Studio I AM.

Even with the holiday season about to be unleashed upon us, we still have a beacon of hope shining near the end of the week in the form of the next episode of Max's Creature Commandos. Before we check out what the next chapter has in store, we've got a very cool holiday-related update from Gunn in the form of a very cool animated "Happy Holidays!" greeting from animation studios BobbyPills and Studio I AM that incorporates the animated Gunn from the show's credits with some familiar faces and heartfelt sentiments.

Here's a look at what Gunn had to share earlier today, followed by a look at what's still to come this Thursday:

Now, here's a look at the image gallery released for S01E05: "The Iron Pot" (directed by Matt Peters and written by Gunn). In it, we get more of Frankenstein's backstory as he teams with Flag to disprove Circe's apocalyptic visions.

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series. Now, here's a look at the official promo for this week's episode:

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

