Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Creature Commandos, Gravity Falls/AI & Much More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Creature Commandos, DC Studios/James Gunn, Gravity Falls/AI, Watson, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Netflix's Wednesday, Disney+'s Bluey, NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, TBS's AEW Dynamite, MST3K Host Jonah Ray, Max's Creature Commandos, DC Studios/James Gunn, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Abbott Elementary, Peacock's The Day of the Jackal, Gravity Falls/AI, CBS's Watson, Prime Video's Secret Level, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Creature Commandos, DC Studios/James Gunn, Gravity Falls/AI, Watson, Secret Level, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 28, 2024:

SNL 50: Celebrate Thanksgiving with These 3 "Cut For Time" Sketches

Wednesday: New Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Float Image (Update)

Bluey Blows a Paw During Pre-Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Inflation

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Our Guide to 2024's Floats & Balloons

Skeleton Crew: Cabot-Conyers on Living Star Wars Dream, Jude Law

AEW Dynamite Preview: How Tonight's Show Will Ruin Thanksgiving Eve

MST3K: Jonah Ray on Favorite Episodes, "Self-Aware" Films & Much More

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Offers Alan Tudyk Casting Update

DC Studios: James Gunn's Advice on Separating News From Rumors/Gossip

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: McElhenney Returns "Press Day" Love

The Day of the Jackal Ep. 7 Preview: A Dangerously Close Encounter

Gravity Falls Creator Responds to Learning Scripts Used to Train AI

Watson: "Sherlock Holmes" Universe Series Gets Official CBS Trailer

Secret Level Previews Keanu Reeves-Starring Armored Core Episode

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 Train Scene Will "Blow People Away"

Star Trek: SNW: We Need Anson Mount to Release His Lorca Audition Tape

Superman & Lois, Dexter, TV Writers/AI & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!