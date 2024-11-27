Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 2025, newlitg

Superman & Batman Relaunch in the Daily LITG, 27th of November, 2024

A rumoured Superman and Batman relaunch topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Superman & Batman Relaunch and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Mercy Of The Gods

LITG two years ago, Walking Dead Alternatives

LITG three years ago, The Orville Toasts Thanksgiving

LITG four years ago, from Wonder Wonder to X-Men

LITG five years ago, Baby Yoda was getting its first merch.

And Marvel got a gay couple at the beginning of time with Dale Keown.

LITG six years ago, showed us what $4000 of comics looked like

And Kayne West was not yet standing for President.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

William Anderson, creator of Karmic Agenda.

creator of Karmic Agenda. Paul Guinan, co-creator of Heartbreakers, Aztec Empire and Boilerplate.

co-creator of Heartbreakers, Aztec Empire and Boilerplate. Daniel Thompson , owner of The Zone Comic Shop in Kentucky and ActionVerse Entertainment

, owner of The Zone Comic Shop in Kentucky and ActionVerse Entertainment Drew Edward Johnson , Wonder Woman artist, creator of Midnight Society.

, Wonder Woman artist, creator of Midnight Society. Michael Hunter , co-creator of Pandemonium.

, co-creator of Pandemonium. Russell Hillman, comic book writer and editor.

