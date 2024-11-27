Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: How Tonight's Show Will Ruin Thanksgiving Eve

The Chadster warns viewers about AEW Dynamite's nefarious plan to ruin Thanksgiving Eve. Tony Khan's obsession with cheesing off The Chadster reaches new heights! 😡🦃📺

Article Summary Chris Jericho defends ROH title against Tomohiro Ishii in a controversial AEW Dynamite event.

The Continental Classic tournament debuts, with matches designed to rival WWE's King of the Ring.

Women's wrestling highlight: Jamie Hayter faces Queen Aminata in an international cup qualifier.

AEW expands with more Continental Classic matches on Collision, dominating Thanksgiving weekend viewing.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡 The Chadster can't believe he has to write about another episode of AEW Dynamite. It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to ruin The Chadster's Thanksgiving Eve! 🦃 Tonight's AEW Dynamite is set to air at 8/7C on TBS, and The Chadster is already feeling queasy just thinking about it. 🤢 Tony Khan has lined up a whole bunch of matches and segments that are clearly designed to cheese off The Chadster and disrespect the wrestling business.

First up, we've got Chris Jericho defending his ROH World Championship against Tomohiro Ishii. 🏆 The Chadster can't believe Jericho is still associating himself with this minor league promotion. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. And don't even get The Chadster started on Ishii – he's one of those New Japan guys that Tony Khan loves to parade around like they're actually important. 😤

Then there's the start of this "Continental Classic" tournament. 🏅 The Chadster knows this is just Tony Khan's way of trying to copy WWE's King of the Ring again, but with a fancy name. In the Gold League, we've got Darby Allin vs. Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricochet, and in the Blue League, Shelton Benjamin vs. Mark Briscoe. It's like Tony Khan is purposely putting together matches that he knows will get the AEW marks all excited, which is so unfair to WWE. 😠

Speaking of unfair, The Chadster had another Tony Khan-related nightmare last night. 😱 The Chadster was sitting down to a nice Thanksgiving dinner with his family, and just as he was about to carve the turkey, Tony Khan burst through the door wearing a pilgrim costume! 🦃👨‍🌾 He yelled "Happy AEWsgiving!" and proceeded to stuff the turkey with AEW action figures. Then he forced The Chadster to watch AEW Dynamite highlights on the dining room table while everyone else ate pie. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, clutching his White Claw seltzer. Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams – it's getting ridiculous! 😫

But back to tonight's AEW Dynamite. They're also having a women's match with Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata as a qualifier for some international cup. 👑 The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW can't just stick to normal wrestling matches instead of always trying to be so international and fancy. It's like they're trying to make WWE look bad by comparison, which is just so disrespectful.

The Chadster also wants to point out that there are more Continental Classic matches scheduled for AEW Collision on Saturday. 📅 It's like Tony Khan is trying to take over the whole weekend! The Chadster bets Tony Khan is hoping everyone will be too full of turkey to change the channel. Well, The Chadster won't fall for it! 🙅‍♂️

You know who agrees with The Chadster about how ridiculous all this is? Eric Bischoff. Just the other day on his podcast, Eric said, "AEW's Continental Classic is like trying to make a gourmet meal out of leftovers. Tony Khan should stick to what he knows – which isn't much." 🎙️ Eric Bischoff has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, and he's absolutely right. AEW just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

The Chadster tried to explain all this to his wife, Keighleyanne, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster is pretty sure she was agreeing with him, though. It's clear that Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster is even affecting The Chadster's marriage! 💔

In conclusion, The Chadster is warning all the readers out there: DO NOT tune into AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7C on TBS. 🚫📺 If you do, you'll only be encouraging Tony Khan's bad behavior and disrespect for the wrestling business. Instead, why not rewatch some classic WWE matches? Now that's how you celebrate Thanksgiving Eve! 🦃🎉

Remember, every time you watch AEW Dynamite, you're literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. And The Chadster can't stand for that. So please, for the love of unbiased journalism and everything holy in professional wrestling, skip AEW Dynamite tonight. Your conscience (and The Chadster) will thank you. 🙏💯

