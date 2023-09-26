Posted in: Comics, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, max

Creature Commandos: James Gunn All About DCU "Strange and Unsung"

With James Gunn & Peter Safran's Creature Commandos kicking off their DCU, Gunn shared a reading recommendation to help get to know the team.

Earlier this month, Frank Grillo, aka Rick Flag Sr., shared an update that we're quite sure that folks looking forward to DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran's animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos were happy to hear. Despite everything that's been going on with the WGA & SAG-AFTRA, the first official chapter in Gunn & Safran's new DCU was still on track for a 2024 debut. With some time to kill, Gunn took to Instagram to suggest some "homework" reading for those looking to learn more about the "Commandos'" exploits on the printed page. Set to drop on November 7th from Stephanie R Williams (with a forward from Gunn), Strange and Unsung All-Stars of the DC Multiverse: A Visual Encyclopedia Hardcover shines a spotlight on "dozens of unique, sometimes absurd, and yet truly memorable characters waiting for their chance to shine" in the DCU – and as evident by the cover, Creature Commandos easily made the cut.

"Many know I have a special fondness for the wilder corners of DC comics – the forgotten or outlandish characters who I grew up laughing with or at but who in every case fired up my imagination & my love of outcasts & oddballs," Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post. "Now there's finally a book for folks like me (yes, including a forward BY me), 240 pages of guilty goodness, with Arm-Fall Off Boy, Colonel Computron, the Mod Gorilla Boss, and so, so many more":

Creature Commandos "Hilarious," "Wildly Funny Stuff": Harbour

"We recorded a bunch of stuff. I mean, not only do I get to play in the DC Universe, I get to play in the James Gunn DC Universe, which is a whole new exciting thing. I didn't know what it was when it was sent to me; I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff. It's really exciting. He considers it some of the best stuff he's ever written," Harbour shared during a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview with Collider. "It's hilarious, and the character is great. I think it's been announced that it's Frankenstein, and it's a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we've started to shoot stuff. I'm not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff. So, yeah, we're shooting. It's hilarious, and I can't wait for people to see it."

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos. First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

