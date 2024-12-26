Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Updates Spotify Playlist For Episode 5

Here's the Creature Commandos Spotify playlist, updated by James Gunn with two tracks for S01E05: "The Iron Pot" (directed by Matt Peters).

Just because it's the holidays doesn't mean that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos is taking a break – far from it, in fact. But we didn't just get S01E05: "The Iron Pot" (directed by Matt Peters and written by Gunn) – we also received the two newest additions to the adult animated series Spotify playlist, which Gunn updated earlier today. As you can see below, "Love Song #666" from The Urban Voodoo Machine and "I Wouldn't Want to Live in a World Without Grudges" from The World/Inferno Friendship Society.

Now, here's a look at the image gallery for next week's new episode, S01E06: "Priyatel Skelet" (directed by Sam Liu and written by Gunn) – along with a promo for the chapter:

Creature Commandos: Gunn on Weekly Drops Being Better Than Binge

"Because it affords a quality show an opportunity to be discussed and grow from week to week. 'CC' has gotten more popular from episode to episode because of the positive discussion around it and has cultivated an enthusiastic audience. If we had dropped all the episodes at once, who knows what would have happened," Gunn shared when asked on social media why the decision was made to release the season weekly, laying out the benefits of weekly episode drops. "I will likely always be in the one-a-week camp for our shows. For people who want to binge all at once, they can wait until the end of the season," he added.

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

