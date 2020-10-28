Creepshow: Marilyn Manson, Ali Larter & 9 More Join Season 2 Cast

With production currently underway on Shudder's Creepshow currently underway, the horror anthology welcomes a number of very familiar faces aboard for a very twisted ride. Joining the cast for the second season are Marilyn Manson (Sons of Anarchy), Ali Larter (The Rookie), Iman Benson (BlackAF), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), C. Thomas Howell (Criminal Minds), Denise Crosby (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Breckin Meyer (Robot Chicken), Ted Raimi (The Evil Dead), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), and Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears). The newest cast members join previously-announced castmates Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Keith David (The Thing), and Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser). With Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) serving as showrunner and executive producer, the horror anthology series is set to premiere the six-episode season exclusively on the streaming service sometime in 2021.

Last month, we learned that Nicotero will direct four of the season's segments. Camp and Pally will appear in "Shapeshifters Anonymous Parts 1 and 2," written by Nicotero and based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call) about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group; McDermitt, Laurence, and David will star in "Pesticide," written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), where an exterminator makes an infernal bargain; and "Model Kid," written by John Esposito (Creepshow season one's "Night of the Paw"), in which a 12-year-old monster fan turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality.

Shudder's Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.