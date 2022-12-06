Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Ep. 4 Preview Images Released

When the cast & creative team behind Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution promised fans a season unlike any other, is there any doubt left that they weren't kidding? With that in mind, we have a look at what's ahead with this week's fourth chapter, "Pay-Per-View." As "Sicarius" looks to adjust his plans, the BAU race the clock to find anything that gets them one step closer to stopping an orchestrated killing spree unlike any in serial killer history.

Criminal Minds: Evolution S16E04 "Pay-Per-View" Preview Images

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Episode 4 "Pay-Per-View": Written by Christopher Barbour and directed by Adam Rodriguez, the fourth chapter finds the BAU hunting the next connection in Elias Voit's (Zach Gilford) series killer network, a hunt that finds them on the trail of a home invasion team. Meanwhile, Alvez (Rodriguez) and Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) attempt to convince Tyler Green (Ryan-James Hatanaka) to undergo a cognitive interview to unlock any memories he might have of Sicarius that could give them a lead. Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the series 10-episode return:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are returning, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon also serving as an executive producer.