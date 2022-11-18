Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Eps. 1 & 2 Overviews Released

That sound you hear? That's the sound of millions of viewers getting excited because they know that they're now less than a week away from the return/premiere of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution. And though the season will find the BAU team taking on an UnSub unlike any other, the streaming service chose to get a little nostalgic before things get really, really heavy. So what follows is a look back at the team over the course of the series run to remind fans of why they love the series so much and connect so deeply with the characters (not that they need reminding).

Earlier today, we shared a featurette that gave fans a chance to reconnect with their favorite characters ahead of next week's premiere of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution. But this time around, we're taking a break from looking back on the past for a very sobering look at the near future. Earlier today, the overviews for the first two episodes were released (S16E01 "Just Getting Started" and S16E02 "Sicarius") that offer some more details on the case that brought the team back together.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Episode 1 "Just Getting Started": When a family annihilator abducts a teen girl, the Behavioral Analysis Unit works the case on either side of the country to save her. But an unlikely connection to a mysterious kit leads to a bigger investigation, and at the center of it is Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). Written by Erica Messer and directed by Nelson McCormick.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Episode 2 "Sicarius": As the team hunts an UnSub who severs spinal cords, they uncover a clue from their last case that points to a serial killing network. To figure out how big this network is, Rossi (Joe Mantegna) has to convince a reluctant Garcia (Vangsness) to do the one thing she doesn't want: come back to the BAU. Written by Breen Frazier and directed by McCormick.

On Thanksgiving night, CBS will host a special broadcast of the opening episode at 10 pm ET/PT. And don't forget that after the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays (exclusively on the streamer), with a midseason finale on Thursday, December 15. The season will then return on Thursday, January 12, 2023, with all-new episodes dropping weekly (with the season finale set for Thursday, February 9). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution, with the 10-episode season set to premiere on November 24th:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are returning, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon also serving as an executive producer.