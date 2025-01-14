Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: Critic's Choice Awards, e!, peacock

Critics Choice Awards Reportedly Moving From Jan. 26th to February

As the battle against the Southern California wildfires continues, the Critics Choice Awards is moving from Jan. 26th to a date in February.

In response to the devastation caused by the ongoing Southern California windstorms and wildfires, the news hit that the Critics Choice Awards was being moved from Sunday, January 12th, to Sunday, January 26th (and available on Peacock the following day) from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. "This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected," shared CCA CEO Joey Berlin in a statement at the time.

But as firefighters and first responders continue fighting the good fight, the awards ceremony is being postponed once again – in this case, from Sunday, January 26th, to a date in February that's still to be determined. Chelsea Handler is still expected to host the event, which will still air on E! and stream on Peacock, though it remains to be seen if the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, will remain the ceremony's location.

"We're thrilled to be working with E! to present our landmark 30th annual Critics Choice Awards," shared Berlin back when Handler was first announced as the host. "With the incredible Chelsea Handler returning as our host, we know this special 30th-anniversary show is going to be our biggest and best show yet, and we couldn't be more excited to be airing the show live on E! and available to stream on Peacock next day." Handler added, "Returning for the third year to host the Critics Choice Awards has been made even sweeter knowing it will now air on E! I feel like I'm returning to my birthplace."

Jen Neal, executive vice president, live events and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment, noted, "E!'s longstanding tradition being part of many of Hollywood's biggest nights celebrating achievements across all of pop culture makes it the perfect home for the Critics Choice Awards. With Chelsea returning to E! as host of the telecast, this award show will be one of the season's most anticipated events, and we look forward to partnering with the CCA in honoring Hollywood's biggest stars across film and television."

