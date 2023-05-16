Crunchyroll and Duolingo Team Up to Teach Japanese Via Anime Crunchyroll & language-learning platform Duolingo have teamed up to use anime to teach Japanese with a free trial offer to Crunchyroll users!

Crunchyroll and Duolingo, the world's leading language learning platform, are teaming up to celebrate anime and the sixth anniversary of Duolingo's Japanese language course. Starting today, Duolingo's Japanese course will feature OVER 9000!… ahem, nearly 50 phrases inspired by fan-favorite, popular anime series.

"Anime is a dynamic medium, and we know viewers have a curiosity for learning. Now on Duolingo, fans worldwide can celebrate anime through learning iconic phrases from their favorite series," said Terry Li, Senior Vice President of Emerging Business, Crunchyroll. "We also hope anime-curious learners will be intrigued by their Japanese lessons on Duolingo and will explore all that anime has to offer on Crunchyroll."

Global interest in language learning is heavily influenced by major pop culture and social events. Since anime is one of the fastest-growing entertainment categories in the world, it's no surprise that Japanese is growing in popularity. Nearly a third (26%) of Duolingo Japanese learners cite fun, like watching their favorite anime shows, as their top motivation for learning. Japanese is the third most popular language for English speakers to learn on Duolingo.

"We chose to partner with the leader in anime entertainment, Crunchyroll, to advance our Japanese course because we know watching TV shows and films in the language you're studying is a great way to learn, and we wanted to offer our learners a way to further immerse themselves in the Japanese language through anime," said George Audi, Senior Director of Business Development. "We hope this partnership will be as delightful to anime fans as it was for our Learning, Design, and Marketing teams to work on!"

As part of the partnership, premium Crunchyroll subscribers will be eligible for a two-month trial of Super Duolingo, the premium, ad-free tier of the language learning app. Free Crunchyroll users will be eligible for a one-month trial of Super Duolingo. Duolingo learners studying Japanese may be eligible for one free month of Crunchyroll Mega Fan premium access, which provides ad-free viewing of the world's largest anime library of more than 44,000 episodes and 18,000 hours of series and films.

To encourage language learners looking to dive into the world of anime, Crunchyroll is also making a roundup of series with easy-to-understand, everyday vocabulary available on AVOD for a limited time, including Bananya, which features an adorable kitty who lives in a banana, Free! – Iwatobi Swim Club, a sports anime following a high school swim club; Laid-Back Camp, the beloved slice of life series; and Nichijou – My Ordinary Life, a surreal comedy following three ordinary girls who happen to get into nutty shenanigans because, hey… Anime.

From now till July 16, all registered Crunchyroll users can redeem their 1-month free trial of Super Duolingo by heading to this link or by entering the code CRUNCHYDUO at duolingo.com/redeem.

