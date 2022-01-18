Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 Nominees: The Voting Is Now Open!

Crunchyroll has announced the nominees for the sixth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, honoring fan-favorite and best-in-class anime series, characters, and creators across streaming. Voting is open now and nominees include the best and brightest in Japanese anime, representing nearly 40 anime studios across a record-high eight streaming platforms. The full list of nominees can be found here and below.

In a new move this year, Crunchyroll is honoring voice actors across more regions and languages than ever before! Fans can now vote for their favorite voice actor for series dubbed in English, German, French, Portuguese, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), and Russian. Fans are encouraged to vote on the Anime Awards website every day for their favorites starting today, Tuesday, January 18 through Tuesday, January 25 at 5:00 PM PST.

The winners of the 2022 Anime Awards will be revealed Wednesday, February 9, 2022, across the Anime Awards website and across Crunchyroll social channels. All winners will be chosen by global anime fans and a committee of international judges, who will cast a deciding vote in the event of a tie in any category.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 Nominees

Anime of the Year

86 EIGHTY-SIX

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

ODDTAXI

Ranking of Kings

Sonny Boy

Best Boy

Senku Ishigami – Dr. STONE Season 2

Izumi Miyamura – Horimiya

Odokawa – ODDTAXI

Bojji – Ranking of Kings

Ken 'Draken' Ryuguji – Tokyo Revengers

Manjiro 'Mikey' Sano – Tokyo Revengers

Best Girl

Vladilena Milizé – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket The Final Season

Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Sarasa Watanabe – Kageki Shojo!!

Shoko Komi – Komi Can't Communicate

Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Protagonist

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Joe – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

Odokawa – ODDTAXI

Bojji – Ranking of Kings

Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Antagonist

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Tomura Shigaraki – My Hero Academia Season 5

Yano – ODDTAXI

Echidna – Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

Ainosuke Shindo/"ADAM" – SK8 the Infinity

Tetta Kisaki – Tokyo Revengers

Best Fight Scene

Eren Jaeger vs. War Hammer Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Naruto Uzumaki vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Yuji Itadori & Nobara Kugisaki vs. Eso & Kechizu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Elma vs. Tohru – Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S

Vivy vs. Yugo Kakitani – Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-

Best Director

Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Yo Moriyama – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

Baku Kinoshita – ODDTAXI

Shingo Natsume – Sonny Boy

Shin Wakabayashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Animation

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Cour 1

Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Character Design

Tadashi Hiramatsu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Baku Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama – ODDTAXI

Atsuko Nozaki – Ranking of Kings

Michinori Chiba – SK8 the Infinity

loundraw (FLAT STUDIO) and Yuichi Takahashi –Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-

Saki Takahashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Score

Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

Yuki Kajiura and ‎Go Shiina – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Mabanua – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

PUNPEE, VaVa, and OMSB – ODDTAXI

Satoru Kosaki – Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-"

DÉ DÉ MOUSE and Mito – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best VA Performance (Japanese)

Ayane Sakura – Gabi Braun – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Yuki Kaji – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Kiyoshi Kobayashi – Daisuke Jigen (Ep. 0) – LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6

Natsuki Hanae – Odokawa – ODDTAXI

Aoi Yuki – Kumoko – So I'm a Spider, So What?

Kanata Aikawa – Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best VA Performance (English)

Brittany Cox – Fena – Fena: Pirate Princess

Laura Bailey – Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket The Final Season

Adam McArthur – Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

David Wald – Ainosuke Shindo / "ADAM" – SK8 the Infinity

Matt Shipman – Reki Kyan – SK8 the Infinity

Anairis Quiñones – Rika Kawai – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Opening Sequence

Boku no sensou – Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Kaibutsu – YOASOBI – BEASTARS

VIVID VICE – Who-ya Extended – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Ai no Supreme! – Fhana – Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S

ODDTAXI – Skirt and PUNPEE – ODDTAXI

Cry Baby – Official HIGE DANdism – Tokyo Revengers

Best Ending Sequence

Shogeki – Yuko Ando – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Yasashii Suisei – YOASOBI – BEASTARS

Shirogane – LiSA – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Nai Nai – ReoNA – SHADOWS HOUSE

Infinity – YUURI – SK8 the Infinity

Ganbare! Kumoko-san no Theme – "Watashi" (VA: Aoi Yuki) – So I'm a Spider, So What?

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

DYNAZENON

Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Comedy

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Heaven's Design Team

Komi Can't Communicate

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S

ODDTAXI

Best Drama

86 EIGHTY-SIX

Fruits Basket The Final Season

Kageki Shojo!!

ODDTAXI

To Your Eternity

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Romance

BEASTARS

Fruits Basket The Final Season

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Horimiya

Komi Can't Communicate

The Duke of Death and His Maid

Best Fantasy

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Cour 1)

Ranking of Kings

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Season 2)

The Case Study of Vanitas

To Your Eternity

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Film

BELLE

Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Josee, the Tiger and the Fish

Shirobako the Movie

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

International Voice Actors

Best VA Performance (Spanish)

José Vilchis – Spike Spiegel – Cowboy Bebop

Irwin Daayán – Rengoku – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Victor Ugarte – Shinji Ikari – Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time

José Gilberto Vilchis – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Jessica Ángeles – Kaguya Shinomiya – Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Romina Marroquín – Kumoko – So I'm a Spider, So What?

Best VA Performance (German)

Torsten Münchow – The Count of Monte Chirsto – The Count of Monte Chirsto

Florian Knorn – Tai Yagami – Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna

Rieke Werner – Sakura Matou – Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] THE MOVIE III. spring song

Marios Gavrilis – Dio Brando – Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood

René Dawn-Claude – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Tommy Morgenstern – Galo – Promare

Best VA Performance (French)

Enzo Ratsito – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Mark Lesser – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Brieuc Lemaire – Vanitas – The Case Study of Vanitas

Alexis Thomassian – Ombre – Ranking of Kings

Nancy Philippot – Raphtalia – The Rising of the Shield Hero

Olivier Premel – Takemichi Hanagaki – Tokyo Revengers

Best VA Performance (Portuguese)

Hannah Buttel – Vladilena Milizé – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

Amanda Brigido – Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Leo Rabelo – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Carol Valença – Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece

Luísa Viotti – Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

Luiz Sergio Vieira – Takemichi Hanagaki – Tokyo Revengers

Best VA Performance (Castilian)

Marcel Navarro – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Bianca Rada – Tai Yagami – Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna

Albert Trifol Segarra – Shinji Ikari – Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time

Adelaida López – Usagi Tsukino – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie

Blanca Hualde (Neri) – Brunhilde – Record of Ragnarok

Marc Zanni – Tatsu – The Way of the Househusband

Best VA Performance (Russian)

Vlad Tokarev (Влад Токарев) – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Islam Gandzhaev (Ислам Ганджаев) – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Olga Matskevich (Ольга Мацкевич) – Mire Yoshizuki – Looking For Magical DoReMi

Polina Rtischeva (Полина Ртищева) – Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece

Elizaveta Sheikh (Елизавета Шейх) – Kumoko – So I'm a Spider, So What?

Tatyana Shamarina (Татьяна Шамарина) – Vivy – Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-"