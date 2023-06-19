Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Konosuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World!, My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, Skip and Loafer, spring anime season

Crunchyroll Announces More Spring Anime Season Finales for This Week

Crunchyroll has more anime season finales this week: Skip and Loafer, KONOSUBA, and My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999.

Crunchyroll is once again reminding anime fans that more shows from the Spring anime season have their season finales this week. The three shows are Skip and Loafer, KONOSUBA -An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, and My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999.

Skip and Loafer

Finale date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM PDT

This country girl is ready for the big city! Well, at least she thought she was. Mitsumi's dream is to attend a prestigious school and make the world a better place. But when she finally gets to Tokyo, it turns out she isn't exactly prepared for city life. Luckily, she runs into Shima, a sweet and handsome classmate who becomes her first friend! Can she make it to Tokyo with Shima by her side?

KONOSUBA -An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

Finale date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT

This feisty young wizard will stop at nothing to master the spell that saved her life: Explosion! Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," has chosen to devote her studies to the powerful offensive magic used by her mysterious savior. Then one day, her little sister finds a black kitten in the woods. But this cat isn't just a new furry friend—she's the key to awakening a Dark God!

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Finale date: Saturday, June 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT

Akane Kinoshita, a female college student, faces the absolute worst situation when she ends up breaking up with her boyfriend after he has an affair with a woman he met playing an online game. While relieving her stress by rampaging through the open hunting grounds of an online game, Akane spills everything about her heartbreak to "Yamada", a player she met by chance who happens to be in the same guild.

"I don't care," is his curt reply.

But when Akane gets a makeover and joins an offline event to get back at her ex-boyfriend,

she hears those dreadful words again.

And that was Akane's fateful encounter with "Yamada"–!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!