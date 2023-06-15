Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, Dr. STONE New World [Cour 1], Vineland Saga Season 2

Demon Slayer, Dr. STONE, Vineland Saga Season Finale Looks Released

As the Spring anime season comes to an end, Crunchyroll will stream the season finales for Dr. STONE New World, Demon Slayer & Vineland Saga.

Crunchyroll would like us to know that as the Spring anime season ends, three major series are having their season finales in the next few days. Dr. STONE New World, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Swordsmith Village Arc, and Vineland Saga Season 2 are all ending their current runs on Thursday, June 15th, Sunday, June 18th, and Monday, June 19th, respectively.

Dr. STONE New World [Cour 1]

Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to the present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!

Episode 11: "With This Fist, A Miracle"

Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 7:30 AM PDT

With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across the open ocean to seek answers to the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades.

Episode 11: "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light"

Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10:35 AM PDT

As Mitsuri holds off Zohakuten, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya use this time to chase after Hantengu's main body. The three manage to find the tree ball that Hantengu is hiding in, but when they slice it open, they find that it is completely empty. Hantengu makes a run for it again, and Tanjiro and the others continue chasing him. Seeing Hantengu running about, Genya snaps and hurls a tree at him, and Nezuko jumps at him…!

The show is getting a massive billboard display in New York City's Times Square on Saturday the 14th.

Vineland Saga Season 2

Around the end of the millennium, Viking, the mightiest but atrocious tribe, had been out breaking everywhere. Thorfinn, the son of the greatest warrior, lived his childhood on the battlefield. He was seeking the land of reverie called Vinland. This is the story of a true warrior in an age of turmoil.

A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a "slave" and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter with Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of "the promised land." This is "The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)." "The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga)" that lies beyond the prologue.

Episode 24: "Home"

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 9:30 AM PDT

