Crunchyroll Announces New Season of KONOSUBA, 3 New Anime Series

Crunchyroll announced more KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! is on the way & three new anime for the Spring 2024 season.

Crunchyroll announced the addition of four remarkable anime titles to its Spring 2024 lineup. Leading the vibrant selection is the much-anticipated KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3, continuing the hilariously chaotic adventures that have endeared it to audiences worldwide. Accompanying this beloved series are A Condition Called Love, Kurayukaba, and Kuramerukagari, each offering their own unique stories and set to captivate Crunchyroll fans across the globe.

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 promises to bring more laughs, twists, and turns as Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness face their most unpredictable challenges yet. The dysfunctional party is back, but they may be short a member soon 'cause Kazuma is over it. Disillusioned with adventure, he wants to become a monk, but Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness call bull. However, the career dispute gets put on hold when a princess requests to hear all about their tales. Will the taste of fame at the royal castle keep them together, or will this mark their farewell tour? Coming in April 2024, KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 is a major highlight of Crunchyroll's Spring offerings. Available in select territories.

A Condition Called Love is about Hotaru Hinase, a high school freshman who enjoys the support of a loving family and a circle of great friends, yet romance has always eluded her. That changes when she witnesses Hananoi, the attractive boy from the next class, getting dumped and left alone in a park. In a moment of empathy, Hotaru offers him an umbrella, sparking an unexpected turn in her love life. A Condition Called Love explores the delicate dance of first love, capturing the heart-fluttering moments and challenges faced by a girl who's new to love and a boy whose affection knows no bounds.

Kurayukaba dives into the midst of swirling rumors and a mysterious purple haze; the "Ootsuji Detective Agency" stands as a beacon of hope. Detective Soutarou finds himself at the heart of a perplexing case: a mass disappearance that has left society in turmoil. With no witnesses and motives shrouded in mystery, only ominous tracks hint at the perpetrator's identity. Venturing deep into the town's underground realm known as "Kuragari," Detective Soutarou's search for clues leads him to a formidable encounter. The black iron armored train and its enigmatic commander, Tanne, emerge from the shadows, promising to forever alter the detective's destiny.

Kuramerukagari takes place in the coal mining town crowded with small-scale miners known as the "Hakoniwa." The story follows a girl named Kagari, who runs a map shop, and her childhood friend Yuya, who dreams of breaking free from the "Hakoniwa" and the ever-changing labyrinth-like town. Lately, suspicious "sinkhole accidents" occurring frequently in the town have begun to encroach on their daily lives. Will Kagari be able to overcome this situation and determine the fate of the town?

Crunchyroll is also collaborating with La Mole to provide fans an exclusive preview of these new series with screenings at the event in March. But first, there's the 2024 Anime Awards this Saturday!

