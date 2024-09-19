Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, new york comic con, NYCC

Crunchyroll Announces NYCC Plans, Including New OVERLORD Trailer

Crunchyroll announced their panels and plans for New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC), including a trailer for Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom.

Crunchyroll is getting back into the New York groove with an anime-filled return to New York Comic Con with a slate of panels celebrating long-running, fan-favorite series and all-new anime coming to Crunchyroll. NYCC is getting a sneak peek at OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom, the upcoming theatrical film and the next chapter in the OVERLORD series. Director Naoyuki Ito and MADHOUSE Studio Producer Kentaro Hashimoto will be there to take fans behind the scenes of the series' theatrical debut before it arrives in U.S. theaters on November 8th. In anticipation of the NYCC activities, Crunchyroll revealed a new trailer.

CRUNCHYROLL'S FULL NEW YORK COMIC CON LINEUP

ZENSHU, a new original series from MAPPA, the studio behind JUJUTSU KAISEN and Chainsaw Man, is set to stream on Crunchyroll in the future. NYCC will get the first look at the new show when the World Premiere Trailer drops at the Crunchyroll Industry Panel alongside a slate of new announcements, reveals, and more.

SPOTLIGHT ON HIRO MASHIMA: CREATOR OF FAIRY TAIL

Friday, October 18 | 11:30 AM ET

Jacob Javits Convention Center – Main Stage

Join Crunchyroll and Kodansha USA for a rare, in-person conversation with the renowned manga creator Hiro Mashima—the mind behind FAIRY TAIL and EDENS ZERO and author of FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest. With the EDENS ZERO manga having just come to a close and the FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest anime currently on air, this conversation with Mashima-sensei will cover over two decades of his career as a best-selling manga creator.

Panelists: FAIRY TAIL and EDENS ZERO creator Hiro Mashima

CRUNCHYROLL INDUSTRY PANEL

Friday, October 18 | 6:30 PM ET

Jacob Javits Convention Center – Room 405

Hear about all the latest and greatest anime coming out of Crunchyroll straight from the source!

Host: Crunchyroll's Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu

THE BEGINNING AFTER THE END Ft. Author TurtleMe

Saturday, October 19 | 10:45 AM ET

Jacob Javits Convention Center – Room 409

Crunchyroll is teaming up with publishers Tapas and Yen Press for a webtoon panel featuring The Beginning After the End author TurtleMe. Stop by for a special surprise involving this beloved series. Learn about the popular Tapas series through the eyes of the creator, and stick around for a special surprise!

Panelists: TurtleMe

OVERLORD: THE SACRED KINGDOM EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW Ft. DIRECTOR NAOYUKI ITO AND PRODUCER KENTARO HASHIMOTO

Saturday, October 19 | 12:45 PM ET

Jacob Javits Convention Center – Room 409

Dive into an exclusive preview of OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom ahead of the North American release on November 8th! NYCC attendees will join Crunchyroll in hosting Director Naoyuki Ito (legacy Director of OVERLORD) and MADHOUSE Producer Kentaro Hashimoto for behind-the-scenes insight into the world of OVERLORD.

Panelists: Director Naoyuki Ito, Producer Kentaro Hashimoto

Out of the panel rooms and onto the show floor, Crunchyroll has all the swag fans will need at Booth [1643]. Additionally, brave Hunters willing to rise to the Cartenon Temple's challenge can venture into the Solo Leveling Experience—an immersive 360-degree experience based on the hit anime. The Crunchyroll Store is setting up shop with a look and feel experience, bringing the number one destination for anime merchandise to life. Fans can check out more than 40 online exclusives in person, including New York Comic Con Exclusive FiGPiNs for One Piece and Mobile Suit Gundam.

Details are subject to change. Updates can be found on Crunchyroll News!

