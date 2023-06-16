Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Amaim Warrior at the Borderline, anime, Crunchyroll, one piece, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World, rent a girlfriend, Shinobi no Ittoki
Crunchyroll Announces September 2023 Anime Home Video Release Lineup
Crunchyroll released its September lineup of anime Blu-ray releases, including One Piece, Re:Zero, Rent-a-Girlfriend, and Shinobi no Ittoki.
Crunchyroll has an exciting lineup of fan-favorite anime titles coming to Blu-ray and DVD this September, including Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 2, The Girl from the Other Side, and more. You know what you get with Crunchyroll box sets, filled with extras and the best transfers of the shows as well as corrected animations by the studios when they feel they want to improve anything from the original broadcast.
"Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World" Season 2 – Limited Edition Box Set
Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he's lost and confused in a new world where he doesn't even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for…
Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 2 Special Features
Promo Videos & Commercials
Textless Songs
Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 2 Limited Edition Features
88-Page Art Book
8 Art Cards
4 Vinyl Stickers
Crunchyroll North American Sept. 2023 Home Video Release Calendar
September 5, 2023
Shinobi no Ittoki – The Complete Season – Blu-ray
The Girl from the Other Side – Blu-ray/DVD
September 12, 2023
One Piece – Season 13 Voyage 3 – Blu-ray/DVD
September 19, 2023
AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline – The Complete Season – Blu-ray
Re:ZERO – Starting Life In Another World Season 2 – Limited Edition – Blu-ray
Re:ZERO – Starting Life In Another World Season 2 – Standard Edition – Blu-ray
September 26, 2023
Rent-a-Girlfriend – Season 2 – Blu-ray
All titles mentioned above will be available to pre-order on the Crunchyroll Store, along with more home video offerings for purchase.
