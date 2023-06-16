Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Amaim Warrior at the Borderline, anime, Crunchyroll, one piece, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World, rent a girlfriend, Shinobi no Ittoki

Crunchyroll Announces September 2023 Anime Home Video Release Lineup

Crunchyroll released its September lineup of anime Blu-ray releases, including One Piece, Re:Zero, Rent-a-Girlfriend, and Shinobi no Ittoki.

Crunchyroll has an exciting lineup of fan-favorite anime titles coming to Blu-ray and DVD this September, including Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 2, The Girl from the Other Side, and more. You know what you get with Crunchyroll box sets, filled with extras and the best transfers of the shows as well as corrected animations by the studios when they feel they want to improve anything from the original broadcast.

"Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World" Season 2 – Limited Edition Box Set

Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he's lost and confused in a new world where he doesn't even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for…

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 2 Special Features

Promo Videos & Commercials

Textless Songs

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 2 Limited Edition Features

88-Page Art Book

8 Art Cards

4 Vinyl Stickers

Crunchyroll North American Sept. 2023 Home Video Release Calendar

September 5, 2023

Shinobi no Ittoki – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

The Girl from the Other Side – Blu-ray/DVD

September 12, 2023

One Piece – Season 13 Voyage 3 – Blu-ray/DVD

September 19, 2023

AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

Re:ZERO – Starting Life In Another World Season 2 – Limited Edition – Blu-ray

Re:ZERO – Starting Life In Another World Season 2 – Standard Edition – Blu-ray

September 26, 2023

Rent-a-Girlfriend – Season 2 – Blu-ray

All titles mentioned above will be available to pre-order on the Crunchyroll Store, along with more home video offerings for purchase.

