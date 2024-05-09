Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

The Empire Arrives at LEGO with New Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer

Clear your tables and get those hands ready as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including a brand new Star Wars set

Article Summary LEGO releases a new Imperial Star Destroyer set with 1,555 pieces and 7 minifigures.

The set features a carry handle, spring-loaded shooters, accessible interior, and more.

Included minifigures feature Darth Vader, Commander Praji, and a special edition Cal Kestis.

Available for pre-order at $159.99 for an August 2024 release celebrating LEGO Star Wars.

The Empire grows in strength as LEGO debuts their latest Star Wars set featuring the return of the, Imperial Star Destroyer. This new version of the deadly Imperial starship comes in at 1,555 pieces, measures 18" long, and will come with seven minifigures. As for the Star Destroyer itself, the set will feature a hidden foldout carry handle, which will help when taking this bad boy for some flying. The ship will also have two spring-loaded shooters, a removable top panel, and foldout side panels for some interior fun.

The minifigures are a nice touch as well with some Imperial Officers, Stormtroopers, Commander Praji, and Darth Vader ready to take command. LEGO is also releasing the Imperial Star Destroy as a 25th anniversary set, which mean it includes a special edition minifigure. Fans of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will surely not want to miss this set, as Cal Kestis has arrived in brick form! Collectors will be able to take down the Rebel Scum in August 2024, and pre-orders are already live for $159.99.

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Has Arrived

"Dominate the galaxy with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Imperial Star Destroyer buildable toy starship playset for kids (75394). A cool birthday gift for boys, girls and fans aged 10 and up, this Star Wars starship building toy features a hidden foldout carry handle for flying and 2 spring-loaded shooters, with a lift-off top panel and foldout side panels for easy access to the detailed interior. Playful details inside include the bridge, command room, break room, armory, control panels and cargo box with thermal detonator elements."

7 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures – Including Darth Vader, Commander Praji, an Imperial Gunner, Imperial Navy Trooper, a Stormtrooper and a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary minifigure of Cal Kestis

Build your own Star Wars™ starship – A hidden foldout carry handle for flight play, 2 spring-loaded shooters and a lift-off top panel and foldout side panels for access to the detailed interior

Creative building playset – The interior features the bridge, command room, break room, armory, control panels, cargo box with Kyber Crystal and thermal detonator elements

