The Triwizard Tournament Arrives at LEGO with New Harry Potter Set

Clear your tables and get those hands ready as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including a new magical Harry Potter set

Build replicas of the Durmstrang Ship and Beauxbatons Carriage from The Goblet of Fire.

The set includes 5 minifigures: Viktor Krum, Igor Karkaroff, Madame Maxime, and others.

Accessories include the Goblet of Fire, Triwizard Cup, wands, and set to release in June 2024.

The Triwizard Tournament is a legendary magical competition that has finally come to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Coming to life from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, LEGO is ready to relive the infamous wizard game with a brand new set. The tournament involves three prestigious wizarding schools: Hogwarts, Beauxbatons Academy, and Durmstrang Institute. Everyone knows Hogwarts, and now LEGO is bringing those schools to life with their latest set coming in at 1,229 pieces. As many know, the tournament features three champions, each selected by the Goblet of Fire. Some of those champions have arrived with this set as Harry Potter fans get to build the Durmstrang Ship and Beauxbatons Carriage.

LEGO went all out for this set, as the ship comes in at a whopping 17.5" tall and 15.5" long. The Harry Potter set will have five minifigures with Viktor Krum, Igor Karkaroff, Barty Crouch Sr., Madame Maxime, and Fleur Delacour. The Goblet of Fire and the Triwizard Cup are also included, along with wands for each witch and wizard. If you are a massive Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire fan, this set is for you and is priced at $139.99. Pre-orders are not live yet, but the magic of these two schools is set to arrive in June 2024.

The Triwizard Tournament Arrives with LEGO Harry Potter

"Recreate an iconic scene with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ Triwizard Tournament: The Arrival (76440) ship playset for kids. A magical toy gift set for boys, girls and any Harry Potter fan aged 10+, it features detailed models of the Durmstrang Ship and Beauxbatons Carriage to play out the competitors' arrivals at Hogwarts™ for the tournament. The ship has a living area and sleeping quarters below deck for minifigures. The 'flying' carriage is led by a beautiful Abraxan figure and has room inside for 2 minifigures with a trunk at the back."

"This LEGO Harry Potter toy building set includes 5 minifigures – Viktor Krum, Igor Karkaroff, Barty Crouch Sr., Madame Maxime and Fleur Delacour – and lots of accessory elements, including the Goblet of Fire™, Triwizard Cup, wands and Igor's scepter, to inspire imaginative play. This collectible toy playset is part of an extensive range of LEGO Harry Potter sets (sold separately) that offer unlimited ways for fans to create their own spellbinding stories."

